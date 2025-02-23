IND Vs PAK Champions Trophy: Men Recreate ‘Chak De India’ Song, Internet Calls It ‘Best Content’| WATCH

The video shared by a music band page, 'Mastaane,' on Instagram has caught attention from many. The video shows a ecreation of the iconic song from the movie Chak De India.

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match is underway, with both teams facing off in a high-stakes encounter. With a fierce rivalry and intense competition, every moment of this match promises thrilling action.

While several cricket fans have created a buzz over the internet, there is a viral video doing the rounds on social media.

Men Recreate ‘Chak De India’ Song To Cheer Team India

The video shared by a music band page, ‘Mastaane,’ on Instagram has caught attention from many. The video shows a recreation of the iconic song from the movie Chak De India. Sharing the video, the group captioned it, “Tag @indiancricketteam to support in the Champions Trophy! This one is especially for apni team Indian. Man in Blue ready to roar. Tag your cricket partner & cheer together!”

In the viral video, the group can be seen singing the song with different lyrics, which portrays the brilliance of Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Virat Kohli, and others.

Netizen’s React

The video has garnered 19.1 million views and 2.2 million likes since it was posted. The video has been receiving reactions from people on the internet. A user commented, “This is the kind of content India’s internet was made for.” Another user wrote, “POV : Men can do anything to support their fav team…!!. A third user came up saying, “Waah kya baat h.” One of the users wrote, “Victory is ours today. Men in Blue will shine!”

