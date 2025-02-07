Home
Friday, February 7, 2025
Indian Doctor Stirs Controversy by Claiming Paneer And Milk Are Not ‘Vegetarian’

The controversy began when another doctor, Dr Sunita Sayammagaru, posted a picture of a vegetarian thali on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting its nutritional value. The meal included paneer, moong dal, a salad with carrots, cucumber and onions, raw coconut, walnuts, and a bowl of unsweetened kheer.

Indian Doctor Stirs Controversy by Claiming Paneer And Milk Are Not ‘Vegetarian’

vegetarian thali on X


The controversy began when another doctor, Dr Sunita Sayammagaru, posted a picture of a vegetarian thali on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting its nutritional value. The meal included paneer, moong dal, a salad with carrots, cucumber and onions, raw coconut, walnuts, and a bowl of unsweetened kheer.

The debate underscored the stark differences in how vegetarianism is defined across cultures.
An Indian doctor has triggered a heated debate on social media by asserting that milk and paneer should be classified as non-vegetarian foods. Dr Sylvia Karpagam, working editor of the Indian Journal of Medical Ethics, drew sharp criticism after claiming that dairy products, being derived from animals, should not be considered vegetarian.

The controversy began when another doctor, Dr Sunita Sayammagaru, posted a picture of a vegetarian thali on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting its nutritional value. The meal included paneer, moong dal, a salad with carrots, cucumber and onions, raw coconut, walnuts, and a bowl of unsweetened kheer.

“Dinner plate of husband—vegetarian meal. Has protein, good fats, and fibre,” Sayammagaru captioned the post.

Responding to this, Dr Karpagam argued that dairy products were not vegetarian. “Also, paneer and milk are not ‘veg’. They are animal-source foods… same like chicken, fish, beef and all,” she wrote.

Her comments quickly ignited a fierce debate, with many defending dairy as vegetarian. Several users pointed out that milk products, unlike meat, do not require killing animals.

“No one is killed … to eat paneer or milk,” one X user wrote. Another added, “Milk products are the animal products that no animal has to be killed for, and hence, it is indeed vegetarian. It is not vegan, though. Any harm to animals happens in the milking setup, but vegetarian means not eating meat.”

“You have ‘Dr’ before your name? May God bless your patients,” a third user remarked.

Dr Karpagam countered by questioning why, under this logic, eggs are considered non-vegetarian when hens are not killed to produce them. Her statement led to further backlash, with many accusing her of spreading misinformation or deliberately making a provocative remark for engagement.

The debate underscored the stark differences in how vegetarianism is defined across cultures. In India, vegetarianism largely follows the lacto-vegetarian diet, where dairy products such as milk, paneer, ghee, and curd are widely consumed, but eggs are avoided. This classification is rooted in religious and cultural traditions.

Conversely, in many Western countries, vegetarians are often classified as ovo-lacto vegetarians, meaning they consume both dairy and eggs. In some regions, even pescatarians—who eat fish but abstain from other meats—are sometimes considered vegetarians.

 

Milk Vegetarian Paneer

