Indian Hotel Professional Marries Cambodian Woman in Traditional Church Wedding in Tamil Nadu

Love has crossed borders once again as a Cambodian woman married to an Indian man from Tamil Nadu after meeting him while working together in the hospitality industry of Cambodia.

Their marriage was officiated at a church in Midalakkadu in Kanyakumari district. Their unique marriage has drawn attention in the local community and has become a heartwarming example of how careers abroad are bringing people from different cultures together.

Who is the Groom?

Ajindas is the groom, who hails from Idakodu village near Marthandam in Kanyakumari district. His educational qualifications include studies in hotel management, which gave him an helps him to go and seek employment in Cambodia, where opportunities for such a profession are plentiful. As is the case with other Indians working abroad, Ajindas also opted to work abroad after completing hotel management courses.

He met a lady in Cambodia during his stay in Cambodia for work purposes and ultimately got himself married to her after going through all the necessary formalities.

Love Story Began in Cambodia

Working together in the rapidly expanding hotel and restaurant industry of Cambodia contributed to their closeness, since spending long hours together, despite being linguistically and culturally different, strengthened the bond between them.

The marriage of Ajindas and his spouse included a mixture of Tamil Christian rituals with the legal needs of an international marriage ceremony. The bride received a warm welcome from her relatives, family members, and local church community on this happy occasion.

Cross-Border Marriages Are Becoming More Common

Ajindas and his wife are just another example of a growing trend among Indians working outside India. Cambodian, Thai, and Vietnamese countries have gained popularity among Indians who work abroad, especially in industries such as hospitality management, information technology, and engineering.

More and more people working abroad means that friendships and relationships formed among cultures are becoming more and more frequent. Cross-border marriages are becoming a result of such relations. This is slowly reshaping views on family and marriage in many parts of India.

Legal Process Behind an International Marriage

Marriage between people from two different countries requires much more than just making wedding plans. They have to get visas and provide some legal documents in order for their marriage to be considered legitimate.

In India, marriages between Indians and foreigners have to produce certain documents such as proof of marital status and certificates from the relevant authorities. Other procedures might also be necessary depending on the course taken.

Similarly, Cambodia has laws governing citizens who marry foreigners in an attempt to make sure that all marriages are conducted properly. It is only after all this that the couple could finally get married in Tamil Nadu.