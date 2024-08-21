Indian Man Returns Home After 37 Years in Bangladesh Jails

A man from Tripura’s Sepahijala district has returned home after spending an astonishing 37 years in Bangladesh jails. Shahjahan, now 62 years old, was finally able to reunite with his family after enduring decades of wrongful imprisonment in a foreign land.

Arrest and Imprisonment in Bangladesh

Shahjahan, a resident of Rabindranagar, a small border village in the Sonamura subdivision, embarked on what was supposed to be a routine visit to his in-laws in Comilla, Bangladesh, back in 1988. However, his life took an unexpected and tragic turn when local police raided his relative’s home during his visit. He was arrested on charges of illegally entering the country, a claim that would lead to a prolonged and unjust ordeal.

“At the age of 25, I was sentenced to 11 years in prison by a court in Comilla,” Shahjahan recounted. “Despite completing my sentence, I was not released and spent an additional 26 years in custody, totaling 37 years before I was allowed to return home.”

Injustice and Prolonged Detention

Shahjahan’s story is one of deep injustice. Although he served his 11-year sentence as per the court’s ruling, his release was inexplicably delayed. Instead of being freed, Shahjahan was transferred to other prisons on what he described as “false charges,” extending his imprisonment by an additional 26 years.

During his initial 14 days in police custody, Shahjahan endured brutal torture, a traumatic experience that marked the beginning of his long ordeal. His plight went unnoticed for years, until recent media reports brought his case to light, highlighting the grave miscarriage of justice he had suffered.

The Role of the Zara Foundation

The turning point in Shahjahan’s story came when the Zara Foundation, an organization committed to helping immigrants trapped in foreign countries, took up his case. Moushahid Ali, the chairman of the foundation, played a crucial role in securing Shahjahan’s release. After numerous legal proceedings and relentless efforts, Shahjahan was finally handed over to Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at the Srimantapur land customs station.

Shahjahan’s return to India was a moment of overwhelming emotion, especially for his family. His son, who had never met his father in person, saw him for the first time upon his return. Shahjahan, reflecting on his long-awaited homecoming, said, “I can’t express my happiness in words. I feel like I am in heaven. This is like a rebirth for me. I never thought I would return to my birthplace in this lifetime. It is the Zara Foundation that brought me back home. I will remain indebted to the organization for the rest of my life.”

A New Beginning

Now back in his homeland, Shahjahan is trying to rebuild his life and reconnect with the family he left behind nearly four decades ago. His story serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring human spirit and the importance of organizations like the Zara Foundation, which work tirelessly to correct the wrongs inflicted upon those who are unjustly imprisoned abroad.