An Indian luckily hits a jackpot for dirham 12 million (approximately Rs. 21.21 crore) in raffle draw in Abu Dhabi. John Varughese, who has been working as a driver for a private company since 2016 when he came to Dubai from Kerala, won the huge amount at the Big Ticket raffle held the Abu Dhabi International Airport. Varughese said he initially thought it was a late April fool’s day prank by a friend. “I couldn’t believe that I could get lucky. April fool’s day had just passed by and I thought it was some friend pulling my leg. I also had doubts if this was a fake call as you read about lot of scams happening.”

“Even though it was confirmed but I still took a while before calling my family back in Kerala. This is surreal and the new feeling of being a winner is slowly sinking in,” said the new multi-millionaire. A few days ago, A 25-year-old, Dhaneesh Kotharamban was announced as the winner of the Dubai Duty-Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draws on Wednesday.

Apart from Indian national Dhaneesh Kotharamban, another man who became a millionaire wad a Jordanian national who also won USD one million. Kotharamban, who was recently announced as the winner had bought the lottery ticket a few weeks ago while he was travelling to Kerala on a holiday. Speaking to a local daily about is big win, Dhaneesh Kotharamban said that he never thought that he would win such a big amount at this young age. “I’ve never thought that I could win this big at such a young age! Thank God for this wonderful gift and thank you Dubai Duty Free!” he told Khaleej Times.

ALSO READ: Too much work can kill you! ‘Overwork’ kills at least 246 cops in China

For all the latest Offbeat News, download NewsX App