IndiGo Flight Makes Safe Landing After Bomb Threat, Passengers Evacuated

An IndiGo flight bound for Mumbai from Chennai landed safely despite receiving a bomb threat message, confirmed airport sources. The threat, received at the airline’s call centre in New Delhi, triggered protocol adherence by the crew upon landing at Mumbai’s airport around 10:30 pm.

“IndiGo flight 6E 5149 from Chennai to Mumbai received a bomb threat. Following standard procedures, upon landing in Mumbai, the aircraft was directed to an isolation bay,” stated the airline in an official statement.

All passengers disembarked safely, and IndiGo assured cooperation with security agencies. “After completion of thorough security checks, the aircraft will return to the terminal area,” the statement added.

Earlier on the same day, several airports including Varanasi, Chennai, Patna, and Jaipur were on high alert due to bomb threat emails received from an unidentified source (exhumedyou888@gmail.com). Security measures were intensified, and anti-sabotage checks were conducted extensively, revealing all threats to be hoaxes.

Security remains vigilant across affected airports, including Varanasi, Chennai, Patna, Nagpur, Jaipur, Vadodara, Coimbatore, and Jabalpur, following the incident.

