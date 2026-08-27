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Home > Offbeat News > IndiGo Flight Turns Into ‘Family Feast’: Dhokla, Thepla Video Sparks Heated ‘Civic Sense’ Debate

IndiGo Flight Turns Into ‘Family Feast’: Dhokla, Thepla Video Sparks Heated ‘Civic Sense’ Debate

A viral IndiGo flight video showing a large family sharing homemade food has sparked a debate online. While some called it a lack of civic sense, others said there was nothing wrong with sharing food on a flight.

IndiGo Flight Turns Into ‘Family Feast’: Dhokla, Thepla Video Sparks Heated ‘Civic Sense’ Debate

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Thu 2026-08-27 18:50 IST

A video of a large Indian family travelling on an IndiGo flight has gone viral on X. The family appears to have come prepared with homemade food and several snacks. Dhoklas and theplas were among the items being shared. A woman can be seen moving around the cabin and handing out food plates to family members. The group also carried a large bag to collect used cutlery and other waste.

The scene reminded some viewers of a typical Indian train journey. Food was passed around as family members chatted and enjoyed their meal. The text on the viral video reads, “Desi families while travelling core.”

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Viral Flight Video Triggers Civic Sense Debate

The video soon divided social media users. Some questioned whether such behaviour was appropriate inside a flight cabin. The X user who posted the clip wrote, “India lacks civic sense. A North Indian family opened a cafeteria on a running flight.”

The user also objected to the movement inside the cabin and the smell of the food. They said some passengers may not be comfortable with it during the journey.

Another user wrote, “Put them on the ‘No Fly List’ for at least a year, and take some accountability and action-we’ve become a joke!”

One person joked, “I usually don’t wish for clear air turbulence; but I’ll make an exception.”

Another sarcastic comment said, “Shameful. Corridor was vacant the whole time; they could have done garba there.”

Some Users Defend Family Sharing Food

Not everyone was critical of the family. Some users said passengers are generally allowed to carry food on flights and saw nothing unusual about sharing a meal.

One user wrote, “Food is allowed on the flight, so they are not breaking any rules.” The person also questioned concerns about food smells, comparing them with meals served by airlines.

Another viewer offered a more emotional take: “It’s natural to miss one’s own family, home-cooked food and laughter when you see another family enjoying.”

The viral IndiGo video has now turned a simple family meal into a wider social media debate over flight etiquette, personal space and civic sense.

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IndiGo Flight Turns Into ‘Family Feast’: Dhokla, Thepla Video Sparks Heated ‘Civic Sense’ Debate
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IndiGo Flight Turns Into ‘Family Feast’: Dhokla, Thepla Video Sparks Heated ‘Civic Sense’ Debate

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IndiGo Flight Turns Into ‘Family Feast’: Dhokla, Thepla Video Sparks Heated ‘Civic Sense’ Debate

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IndiGo Flight Turns Into ‘Family Feast’: Dhokla, Thepla Video Sparks Heated ‘Civic Sense’ Debate
IndiGo Flight Turns Into ‘Family Feast’: Dhokla, Thepla Video Sparks Heated ‘Civic Sense’ Debate
IndiGo Flight Turns Into ‘Family Feast’: Dhokla, Thepla Video Sparks Heated ‘Civic Sense’ Debate
IndiGo Flight Turns Into ‘Family Feast’: Dhokla, Thepla Video Sparks Heated ‘Civic Sense’ Debate

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