Indigo’s Sudden Flight Cancellations Leave Woman Stranded with Sick Son, Passenger Breaks Down at Bhubaneswar Airport

The video of an alarming incident at Bhubaneswar airport has gone viral online after a lady passenger began to scream at the ground staff of IndiGo owing to the delay of her flight.

It seems that the lady had been waiting for hours at the airport but was not getting any updates about the delay in a timely manner. Later, she became furious and started a fight with the airline staff.

‘Her Son Was Unwell’: Passenger’s Emotional Plea Adds To Airport Chaos

Even more emotions were involved in the chaos after another passenger said that her son was ill and she had to get to him. This statement emphasised the stress which passengers had to go through after the flight cancellation.

Woman Climbs Luggage Conveyor Belt

The viral video shows the woman arguing loudly with IndiGo staff. She is then seen climbing onto a luggage conveyor belt. She also appears to throw papers and documents kept on an IndiGo employee’s desk.

Airport staff members can be seen trying to calm her down. However, the argument continues as other passengers gather around the area. Some passengers reportedly offered her water in an attempt to calm the situation.

CISF Steps In At Bhubaneswar Airport

The situation eventually required the intervention of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel. A CISF official is heard warning the woman, “Aap airport property ko damage kar rahe ho. Dobaara wahaan nahi jaana (You are damaging airport property. Do not go there again).” The intervention helped bring the confrontation under control.

Passengers Question IndiGo’s Communication

Social media posts about the incident claim passengers had been waiting for several hours after the IndiGo flight was cancelled. Some alleged that they were not informed about the cancellation in time.

However, the available information does not establish why the flight was cancelled. It is also not clear whether IndiGo failed to follow its communication procedures. IndiGo has reportedly not issued a comment on the incident.

Viral Video Sparks Debate Online

The incident has triggered a mixed reaction online. Some users sympathised with the passenger and questioned how airlines handle communication during flight disruptions.

One commenter wrote, “We talk about transparency but won’t practice it. Keeping flight schedules ‘unknown’ for hours is a crime, travelers need information, timely manner.”

Another user pointed towards the pressure faced by airport staff, saying, “Agreed. But everyday everyone is going though some or the other kind of sress. Emergencies. Do the airline people put those responsible for decision-making on the front lines? Thesy leave ground staff and CISF to deal with this and customers become the villain.”

भुवनेश्वर से कोलकाता जाने वाली IndiGo E6 7352 होई अचानक रद्द होने के कारण मचा बवाल। दोपहर 2:35 बजे उड़ान भरने वाली थी, पहले इसे शाम 5.30 बजे तक के लिए टाल दिया गया और लग भाग फिर से 6 बजे तक की तकनीकी खराबी का हवाला देते हुए इसे अचानक रद्द कर दिया गया। अपने बीमार बच्चे के इलाज… pic.twitter.com/gzDPiBfHFE — मनीष मिश्रा (@Sanatnimaneesh) August 15, 2026

Others Condemn Passenger’s Actions

Several users, however, said frustration over a cancelled flight did not justify damaging airport property or confronting staff.

“There are many reasons for cancellation of a flight. It doesn’t give right for any traveller to ransack the public property,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “I understand it’s frustrating have been in the same spot but don’t do this.”

Several users also praised the CISF personnel for intervening and stressed that passengers should remain respectful even during stressful travel disruptions.