In an incident being reported from China, a boy peed on the buttons of the elevators of a building. As disgusting as it may sound, the boy was awarded with an instant Karma soon after he had zipped up his pants. The Chinese boy unzips his fly and aims at the control panel of the elevator. As soon as he reaches his floor, the door appears to open and then suddenly malfunctions, forcing him to stay inside.

Thinking of the 'fun' time he would have when other people will touch the buttons where he peed, the boy had no idea what would be happening next

Thinking of the ‘fun’ time he would have when other people will touch the buttons where he peed, the boy had no idea what would be happening next. According to the CCTV camera installed in the elevator, the boy got stuck in the elevator as soon as he peed inside it. According to the viral video, the Chinese boy unzips his fly and aims at the control panel of the elevator. As soon as he reaches his floor, the door appears to open and then suddenly malfunctions, forcing him to stay inside. A video posted on YouTube by CGTN shows the boy alone in the elevator.

After getting stuck in the elevator he had peed in, the boy also accidentally touched the control panel buttons — where he had aimed — and suddenly pulls always his hand. Within seconds the panel malfunctioned and the lights went off. Unaware of this instant Karma the boy spent several hours in the elevator before being rescued by the concerned authorities. As soon as the matter was highlighted, people from across the world burst into laughter and called in an incident of ‘as you sow, so shall you reap’. Meanwhile, there are still no reports of what happened with the boy.

