Saturday, March 8, 2025
  International Women's Day 2025: From Savitribai Phule To Asima Chatterjee, Meet The Inspiring Women Leaders In Education

International Women’s Day 2025: From Savitribai Phule To Asima Chatterjee, Meet The Inspiring Women Leaders In Education

Celebrate International Women's Day 2025 by recognizing the contributions of remarkable women in education, from Savitribai Phule to Asima Chatterjee. Discover their legacy in empowering women and advancing education globally.

International Women's Day 2025: From Savitribai Phule To Asima Chatterjee, Meet The Inspiring Women Leaders In Education


International Women’s Day 2025 celebrates remarkable women who have significantly contributed to the field of education, from Savitribai Phule, India’s first female teacher, to Asima Chatterjee, the first Indian woman to earn a Doctorate in Science. This year’s theme, “For ALL women and girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment,” emphasizes the importance of empowering women and girls globally.

Women like Indira Gandhi, India’s first female prime minister, and Kiran Bedi, the first female IPS officer, are prime examples of women breaking barriers across different sectors. On this special day, we highlight 12 inspiring women who have shaped education and social reforms in India:

  1. Savitribai Phule – India’s first female teacher, she established the first school for girls, advocating for women’s education and social reform.
  2. Asima Chatterjee – A trailblazer in chemistry, she was the first Indian woman to receive a Doctorate of Science, contributing immensely to organic chemistry.
  3. Indira Gandhi – India’s first female prime minister, she worked tirelessly for women’s rights and education.
  4. Kiran Bedi – The first female IPS officer in India, known for her advocacy for women’s empowerment and social reforms.
  5. Fatima Begum Sheikh – India’s first female Muslim teacher, she worked alongside Savitribai Phule to advance women’s education.
  6. Rukhmabai – India’s first woman doctor, who fought for women’s rights and social reform.
  7. Anandi Gopal Joshi – The first Indian woman to study medicine abroad, paving the way for women in medicine.
  8. Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay – A social reformer and advocate for women’s rights, she worked for cultural preservation and education.
  9. Sarojini Naidu – A poet and politician who worked for women’s rights and education, making significant contributions to the Indian independence movement.
  10. Mridula Sinha – An educator and writer known for her contributions to women’s education and literature.
  11. Sister Nivedita – A social worker and educator who established a girls’ school in Kolkata, promoting education and social reform.
  12. Madam Bhikaiji Cama – A prominent social activist who advocated for women’s rights and played a vital role in the Indian independence movement.

Today, leaders like Annapurna Devi and Atishi Marlena continue to shape the education landscape, and Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit becomes the first woman Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, carrying forward the legacy of these pioneering women.

ALSO READWomen’s Day Quiz: Who Was The 1st Indian Woman Director ?

