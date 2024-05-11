Introducing 101-Year-Old French Yoga Enthusiast Honored With Padma Shri

During the prestigious Padma Awards 2024 ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, 101-year-old yoga instructor Charlotte Chopin was bestowed with India’s fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri.

Hailing from France, Chopin has been a stalwart in the field of yoga for over four decades. Recognized for her remarkable dedication and defying age-related norms by embracing yoga after the age of 50, she was lauded for her invaluable contributions to the practice.

President Droupadi Murmu, in an official announcement, commended Chopin’s lifelong commitment to yoga, stating, “President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri in the field of Yoga to Smt. Charlotte Chopin. She is a renowned French yoga teacher. Smt. Chopin has been teaching yoga for more than four decades and is still active as a yoga teacher at the age of 101.

Chopin’s journey as a yoga instructor commenced in 1982 in her homeland of France. With unwavering dedication, she spearheaded the propagation of yoga, transforming it into a widely embraced fitness regimen across the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a visit to Paris last year, had the opportunity to meet Charlotte Chopin. Impressed by her steadfast devotion to yoga and her pivotal role in popularizing the practice in France, PM Modi commended her efforts.

During their interaction, Chopin shared her profound belief in the transformative power of yoga, emphasizing its ability to foster happiness and holistic well-being.

Charlotte Chopin’s recognition with the Padma Shri serves as a testament to her enduring commitment to yoga and her significant impact on promoting its practice globally.

