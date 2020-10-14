Technology giant Apple on Tuesday launched 4 new smartphones through its virtual event called 'Hi, Speed'. The new smartphones released by Apple are being trolled all over the internet for their features are similar to those of the earlier versions.

Apple launched its new range of smartphones, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max on Tuesday through a virtual event, ‘Hi, Speed’. Apple’s launch event is usually held in September but it was delayed this year due to Covid-19 and was held on October 13, 2020. Netizens have flooded the internet with memes and jokes on the new releases.

Apple loyalists who wait for Apple’s new releases with much anticipation were seen trolling the new variants released by the company. People shared hilarious memes and jokes on social media calling the new releases as hardly any different from the previous ones.

Usually, Apple is trolled for its high prices but this time, it was different. Apple introduced phones similar to its earlier versions and the way it put it as something new was hilarious to netizens. Loyalists complained that the camera features of iPhone 12 were similar to those of iPhone 11. Some people said that iPhone 12 was the child of iPhone 11 and iPhone 5.

Ayo got the iPhone 12 Pro pre release! It's really good!!! Only cost me $4.00!!! pic.twitter.com/yT99MfO3z0 — 𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐋𝐎𝐂𝐀𝐋 𝐇𝐈𝐌𝐁𝐎 (@HAM0NBEAT) October 14, 2020

iPhone users after the iPhone 12 series announced Steve jobs did a great job 👏🏻 #iPhone12 pic.twitter.com/hIYOKMYglj — Ahmedali.. (@Ahmmmali) October 14, 2020

iPhone 5 vs iPhone 12 mini How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/wqDdVKy9QL — future Strange (@snihyamitvayi) October 14, 2020

iPhone 12 coming out soon, slow down pic.twitter.com/uIaOZUN4bp — leatherhead (@L3ATHERHEAD) October 14, 2020

As it is the ritual, the all-time favourite meme of netizens about being able to buy an iPhone only after selling a kidney was also shared. But the main and most common concern remained, “Why would someone buy an iPhone 12 that looks oddly similar to iPhone 5?”

The technology giant had launched 4 smartphones in yesterday’s event that was held in Apple Park, California. iPhone 12’s preorders will be taken October 16 onwards and the orders will be dispatched from October 23. The preorders for iPhone 12 Pro Max are scheduled to commence from November 6, 2020, and the orders will be shipped a week later.

After iphone 12 launch

Le iPhone 5 and 11-#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/wHdMbXya2O — Srishti sreya (@srishti_sreya) October 14, 2020

For those who bought iPhone 11 last week and apple introduce iPhone 12 last night 💔

🙂 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/cla6AM3aik — VANSHIKAA ❤🖤 (@one_she_ka) October 14, 2020

iPhone 12 box pic.twitter.com/KemntO3RqZ — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) October 14, 2020