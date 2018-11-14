Irish woman hurls abuse after Air India crew denies her more alcohol: An Irish woman lost her cool on an Air India flight from Mumbai to London when she threw a racist rant at the crew after the latter denied to serve her more wine. In the video, which was captured on a mobile phone by one of the crew members, the drunk woman said that she is a f***ing lawyer and she is not scared not her them.

Irish woman hurls abuse after Air India crew denies her more alcohol: Alcohol became a problem for an Irish woman when she lost her calm on an Air India flight as she threw a racist rant at the crew after the latter denied to serve her more wine. The woman was travelling a business class flight from Mumbai to London on Saturday. In a video, which surfaced on social media following the incident, showed the passenger whining and using the most offensive language at the crew.

In the video, which was captured on a mobile phone by one of the crew members, the drunk woman said that she is a f***ing lawyer, and she has worked for all f***ing Rohingyas, the f***ing people of all Asia, while the man in the video stayed calm and asked her to calm down and not to touch people. She also reportedly spat at the crew and hurled abuses at a woman flight attendant.

The crew described the woman as very drunk when she angrily urged the crew to give her more wine. Following which, the crew reportedly complaint about the pilot and did not serve her more alcohol.

Media reports said the woman was held when the Air India flight landed in Heathrow. Reports also said that she secretly swiped a bottle of wine from the food trolley.

After the crew denied her more alcohol, she said that she is a human rights lawyer, an international criminal lawyer. He asserted while saying, “You think I’m scared of you”. She clamoured while other passengers on the flight stayed quiet and stoic.

