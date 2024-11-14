Is Milk Really Vegetarian? Social Media Debates Milk And Eggs; Users Respond With ‘Arre Mat Dimaag Laga’

A social media debate ignites over whether milk is vegetarian or not, with users sharing strong opinions, including one response, "Arre Mat Dimaag Laga," adding humor to the discussion.

A post on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) recently raised a debate on what vegetarian food is – particularly in relation to milk and eggs. In fact, it was not even a question, but rather a seemingly harmless query by user @karanbirtinna: “I have a question for all the vegetarians out there… How come milk that we take from cows is vegetarian but eggs that we get from hens are non-vegetarian?”

This question has caused a firestorm of reaction with everyone from wise quips to thoughtful reflection as well as several sharp criticisms.

Reaction From The Users

Debates so far have garnered a divide in vegetarian philosophy, wherein many users have provided explanations anchored on cultural beliefs, biological reasoning, and even ethical arguments. Some said that eggs and milk fundamentally differ in how they work in nature as they claimed that the former can form life, while the latter cannot.

I have a question for all the vegetarians out there…

How come milk that we take from cows is vegetarian but eggs that we get from hens are non vegetarian? — karanbir singh 🫶 (@karanbirtinna) November 13, 2024

One user commented, “Egg can turn into a new life but milk can’t.” Another echoed this sentiment, stating, “Yes, cow gives milk, and hen gives eggs, but a calf will not come out from inside the milk, while a chick can emerge from an egg.” These arguments are based on the belief that eggs carry the potential for life, thus setting them apart from milk in the vegetarian versus non-vegetarian debate.

Some users expressed concerns over the perceived insensitivity of the question. In India, where vegetarianism is intertwined with cultural and religious beliefs, questions surrounding dietary practices can evoke strong emotional responses. One user jokingly noted, “You can be jailed for hurting sentiments.” Another took a light-hearted approach, commenting, “Now someone will start crying saying an egg can become life.”

Even animal rights group PETA was mentioned, with a user referencing a billboard outside Saket Mall that reads, “Milk is non-vegetarian & killing calves.” This perspective hints at a larger ethical discussion about animal rights and the implications of milk production on calves and dairy cows.

Criticism And Backlash

While the discussion saw many who thoughtfully responded, others criticized the question as ignorant or uninformed. Some were blunt, with one user quipping, “Did you come by this level of stupidity naturally, or did you have to get some training for it?” Another user sharply remarked, “Can you create a new calf from milk? I can expect a chick from an egg.”

Yet another referenced the vegetarian tradition in Sikhism by asking, “Why do Gurudwaras serve only vegetarian food in Langar?” Many Indians see vegetarianism as avoiding any “living or potentially living being,” which they argued excludes eggs but not milk.

Amid the polarized views, some users took a more neutral stance, advocating for tolerance and personal choice. A user commented, “You eat what you want to, who’s stopping you? Live and let live.” This perspective promotes the idea of personal dietary preferences, respecting each individual’s decision on whether to consume milk, eggs, or other animal products.

Understanding The Difference

Milk is a product placed somewhere in the middle of most debates about the diet, determining whether you’re on a vegetarian diet or on a vegan diet. Is milk vegetarian then? According to the simplest definition, it is if you’re on a vegetarian diet: drinking milk or consuming dairy does not break the rules.

Vegetarian VS. Vegan: What’s The Difference?

People confuse vegetarian and vegan diets as being the same, when in fact they are quite different from each other. Vegetarians do not eat meat, fish, or poultry, but they do eat milk, cheese, and butter. Conversely, vegans do not consume any animal product at all. These include dairy products, eggs, honey, to some processed foods containing animal-derived ingredients.

