Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

‘Is There A Limit To The Hypocrisy?’ Singer Neha Bhasin lashes Out At Male Rappers For Offensive Lyrics On Women

Neha Bhasin slams male rappers for offensive lyrics on women, calls out societal hypocrisy and double standards in a powerful Instagram post.

‘Is There A Limit To The Hypocrisy?’ Singer Neha Bhasin lashes Out At Male Rappers For Offensive Lyrics On Women

In a fiery Instagram post, singer Neha Bhasin has called out male rappers for their offensive and degrading lyrics about women, highlighting the hypocrisy of the industry and society. Expressing frustration, Neha condemned “below-average male rappers” who continue to objectify women in their songs, while audiences turn a blind eye to this behavior. She pointed out how societal norms differ when men and women exhibit the same behaviors, referencing how men are often excused, while women are judged harshly.

Neha took to Instagram on Wednesday morning, writing: “Am so fed up of below average male rappers and wanna be singers calling women weird stuff in their songs. And all Indian men and women folks are OK WITH IT. Is there a limit to the hypocrisy in India? Ladka kare to bhai, dude. Ladki kare toh character dheela (If men do it they are called a dude, but if a woman does the same, she is labeled as having loose character).”

Neha made it clear that she’s not someone who can be easily boxed in or labeled, responding to critics who called her “character dheela” with a scathing retort: “All mediocre frustrated people feel that way.” She continued to challenge the narrow-minded view that women’s expressions and freedom are often criticized, while male actions are overlooked.

MUST READ: Allu Arjun Thanks AP CM As Pushpa 2 Sets Record Ticket Prices

Although she didn’t name any specific male rappers or singers in her post, Neha’s message resonates with a larger conversation around misogyny in music. Her candid approach to calling out societal double standards reflects her broader message of self-expression and breaking free from limiting stereotypes.

Known for her powerful tracks like “Asalaam-e-Ishqum” from Gunday and “Swag Se Swagat” from Tiger Zinda Hai, Neha Bhasin is no stranger to speaking out. She’s previously shared her struggles with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) and has used her platform to raise awareness on important health issues.

In a time when the music industry, especially in India, continues to navigate the balance between artistry and respect, Neha’s bold stance is a call for accountability, respect, and change.

ALSO READ: Pop Icon Britney Spears Reveals Why She Moved To Mexico On Her Birthday | WATCH

Filed under

bollywood Neha Bhasin

Advertisement

Also Read

Spotify Wrapped Reveals Its First Global Top Author, Most Popular Audiobooks

Spotify Wrapped Reveals Its First Global Top Author, Most Popular Audiobooks

Eknath Shinde Accepts Maharashtra Deputy CM Post, Will Take Oath Tomorrow – Sources

Eknath Shinde Accepts Maharashtra Deputy CM Post, Will Take Oath Tomorrow – Sources

Sukhbir Singh Badal’s Security Officer’s Quick Reflexes Save Him From Attack At Golden Temple

Sukhbir Singh Badal’s Security Officer’s Quick Reflexes Save Him From Attack At Golden Temple

This Aleppo Soap Gets UNESCO Heritage Status As Syria War Flares

This Aleppo Soap Gets UNESCO Heritage Status As Syria War Flares

Why Did Mamta Kulkarni Leave India? Popular 90s’ Actress, Who Starred Alongside SRK, Aamir And Salman, Returns After 24 Years

Why Did Mamta Kulkarni Leave India? Popular 90s’ Actress, Who Starred Alongside SRK, Aamir And...

Entertainment

Spotify Wrapped Reveals Its First Global Top Author, Most Popular Audiobooks

Spotify Wrapped Reveals Its First Global Top Author, Most Popular Audiobooks

Why Did Mamta Kulkarni Leave India? Popular 90s’ Actress, Who Starred Alongside SRK, Aamir And Salman, Returns After 24 Years

Why Did Mamta Kulkarni Leave India? Popular 90s’ Actress, Who Starred Alongside SRK, Aamir And

What Role Will Fahadh Faasil Play In His Big Bollywood Debut Helmed By Imtiaz Ali? Here’s When The Movie Might Release

What Role Will Fahadh Faasil Play In His Big Bollywood Debut Helmed By Imtiaz Ali?

Pop Icon Britney Spears Reveals Why She Moved To Mexico On Her Birthday | WATCH

Pop Icon Britney Spears Reveals Why She Moved To Mexico On Her Birthday | WATCH

‘I’m A Virgin And Devout Christian’: OnlyFans Top Earner Sophie Rain Pulls Down $43 Million In One Year

‘I’m A Virgin And Devout Christian’: OnlyFans Top Earner Sophie Rain Pulls Down $43 Million

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox