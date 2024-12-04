‘Is There A Limit To The Hypocrisy?’ Singer Neha Bhasin lashes Out At Male Rappers For Offensive Lyrics On Women

In a fiery Instagram post, singer Neha Bhasin has called out male rappers for their offensive and degrading lyrics about women, highlighting the hypocrisy of the industry and society. Expressing frustration, Neha condemned “below-average male rappers” who continue to objectify women in their songs, while audiences turn a blind eye to this behavior. She pointed out how societal norms differ when men and women exhibit the same behaviors, referencing how men are often excused, while women are judged harshly.

Neha took to Instagram on Wednesday morning, writing: “Am so fed up of below average male rappers and wanna be singers calling women weird stuff in their songs. And all Indian men and women folks are OK WITH IT. Is there a limit to the hypocrisy in India? Ladka kare to bhai, dude. Ladki kare toh character dheela (If men do it they are called a dude, but if a woman does the same, she is labeled as having loose character).”

Neha made it clear that she’s not someone who can be easily boxed in or labeled, responding to critics who called her “character dheela” with a scathing retort: “All mediocre frustrated people feel that way.” She continued to challenge the narrow-minded view that women’s expressions and freedom are often criticized, while male actions are overlooked.

Although she didn’t name any specific male rappers or singers in her post, Neha’s message resonates with a larger conversation around misogyny in music. Her candid approach to calling out societal double standards reflects her broader message of self-expression and breaking free from limiting stereotypes.

Known for her powerful tracks like “Asalaam-e-Ishqum” from Gunday and “Swag Se Swagat” from Tiger Zinda Hai, Neha Bhasin is no stranger to speaking out. She’s previously shared her struggles with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) and has used her platform to raise awareness on important health issues.

In a time when the music industry, especially in India, continues to navigate the balance between artistry and respect, Neha’s bold stance is a call for accountability, respect, and change.

