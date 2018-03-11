In a never-before-seen avatar of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a video of him is going viral on social media after watching which every person will be having one question on their minds, is this the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi? It may not sound that funny but after watching the video, it will definitely make people have a laugh blast at the demeanour of PM Modi in public.

In a never-before-seen avatar of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a video of him is going viral on social media after watching which every person will be having one question on their minds, is this the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi? Well, in a rather funny and amusing clip that has surfaced on the net, a video of PM Modi has gone viral in which he is seen pulling Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu from the dais on to the stage towards a chair to make him sit along with him. It may not sound that funny but after watching the video, it will definitely make people have a laugh blast at the demeanour of PM Modi in public.

However, it’s not clear whether the video is of the time before Narendra Modi became the prime minister of India or after he took the charge of India as its 16th PM. The video has been shared on Facebook by an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) group called Aap Ka Kashyap with the title saying or rather making fun of the recent political developments in India where the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) withdrew its two ministers from the Union Cabinet led by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The caption reads, “Can’t believe the video; an alliance of this sort was destined to be broken, for how long would it have continued this far.”

विडियो देखते ही यकीन नहीं हुआ ! ऐसे किया गया था गठबंधन तो टूटना ही था ! कब तक चलेगी ज़बरदस्ती ! Posted by Aap Ka Kashyap on Friday, 9 March 2018

According to the video, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen pulling Chandrababu Naidu with a smile on his face to make sit with himself on the stage and talking with other people around there. If people closely notice, then the PM also claps in a quick and funny way indicating something to the people present there. Though cannot judge anything about PM Modi on the basis of this video, but yes, watching it will really give you a laughter dose.

