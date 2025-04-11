‘I’ve Bled For 1000 Days,’ Woman Discovers Rare Uterus Condition After Years Of Misdiagnosis

What began as two weeks of unusually heavy bleeding spiraled into a three-year medical mystery that left doctors baffled and Poppy physically and emotionally drained.

For most women, a menstrual cycle is a routine part of life. But for TikTok creator Poppy, it became an unrelenting nightmare—one that lasted for more than 1,000 days.

What began as two weeks of unusually heavy bleeding spiraled into a three-year medical mystery that left doctors baffled and Poppy physically and emotionally drained.

“I have cried every single day,” she shared on TikTok. “I have spent 950 days in absolute agony, spending my lifetime savings on period products, new trousers, underwear, and sheets.”

Despite visiting multiple doctors, undergoing extensive testing, and trying countless treatments—including medication, a hysteroscopy, an intrauterine device (IUD), and even an MRI—no one could pinpoint the exact cause of her prolonged bleeding. A transvaginal ultrasound revealed cysts on her ovaries, and she was initially diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). But treatments based on this diagnosis offered no relief.

“My iron levels? Rock bottom. The cramps? Awful. All of my muscles hurt, my bones hurt. I had constant headaches, constant nausea,” Poppy said.

Her condition not only deteriorated her physical health but also took a severe toll on her mental well-being. “There were times where I didn’t want to be here anymore,” she admitted, highlighting the emotional exhaustion of living in constant pain.

Then, nearly 950 days into her ordeal, Poppy received an unexpected clue—not from a medical expert, but from her TikTok followers. After sharing her journey online, someone pointed out that her symptoms might be linked to a condition noted in an early ultrasound but never investigated: a bicornuate uterus.

Also known as a heart-shaped uterus, this rare congenital anomaly affects fewer than 5% of women. It occurs when the uterus is divided into two chambers instead of one, potentially leading to painful and prolonged periods, fertility issues, and complications during pregnancy.

“I had this on my ultrasound in month three or four of bleeding,” Poppy said. “But no one thought it was relevant.”

Now equipped with a possible explanation, she is preparing to undergo a series of medical procedures—including the removal of her IUD, a hormonal panel, and a dilation and curettage (D&C) to scrape the uterine lining. Surgery to correct the shape of her uterus is also being considered.

“Thinking about a life where I’m not going to be bleeding every single day is heaven,” she said, her voice filled with hope.

Poppy’s story has resonated with thousands, drawing attention to the importance of listening to patients, advocating for one’s own health, and recognizing that social media can sometimes bridge the gap where traditional medicine falls short.

