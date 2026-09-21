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Home > Offbeat News > Jaden Newman Viral MMS Leak Row: What Happened After Her Private Videos Surfaced Online?

Jaden Newman Viral MMS Leak Row: What Happened After Her Private Videos Surfaced Online?

Years after Jaden Newman’s alleged private-video leak sparked a major online storm, the basketball star and her brother Julian addressed the controversy. Here’s what happened and why it went viral.

Jaden Newman (Photo: Instagram)
Jaden Newman (Photo: Instagram)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 12:21 IST

Jaden Newman was at the centre of a major online controversy after alleged private videos linked to the basketball star began circulating on social media. The incident quickly became a talking point across the internet. Old posts, claims and links began spreading as users searched for more information about the controversy.

However, much of the material shared online was surrounded by unverified claims. Several third-party websites also used the controversy to circulate clickbait links. Jaden later spoke about the incident publicly and described how the episode affected her.

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According to reports, she had earlier claimed during a livestream, “I unfortunately got hacked.” The claim was not independently verified.

Who Is Jaden Newman?

Jaden Newman is a famous basketball and social media personality. She has phenomenal basketball skills that brought her to the limelight when she was just 5 years old. Her sensational basketball skills made her a young basketball prodigy and eventually turned her into an internet celebrity.

She later built a large following on social media, with more than a million Instagram followers reported at the height of her online popularity. Jaden also appeared alongside her younger brother Julian Newman in their family’s online series, Hello Newmans.

Julian Newman Addressed The Viral Controversy

The controversy resurfaced when Jaden and Julian appeared on Adam22’s No Jumper podcast. During the conversation, the siblings discussed the alleged leak and the backlash surrounding it.

Jaden revealed that she had spoken to her parents before deciding how to deal with the situation publicly. She also recalled the emotional impact of the incident, saying, “I actually did cry.”

Julian, meanwhile, defended his sister against the criticism and speculation spreading online. He also made claims about the possible source of the leaked material. Those claims were not independently verified.

Why Did The Old Jaden Newman Story Go Viral Again?

The controversy received renewed attention because of the podcast appearance and social media discussions surrounding it. The family later appeared with Adam22 in a parody-style video connected to Hello Newmans. The unusual response generated another wave of reactions online.

Some internet users questioned whether the controversy was accidental, while others speculated about its connection to Jaden’s growing online presence. Those theories remain speculation.

Clickbait Links Added To The Jaden Newman Buzz

As interest grew, numerous third-party posts began promising access to the alleged videos. Many such posts were designed to attract clicks and drive traffic. Users searching for the old controversy were therefore exposed to a mixture of genuine reporting, speculation and clickbait.

The Jaden Newman leak controversy remains an example of how an alleged privacy breach can quickly turn into a wider social-media sensation, with old clips, claims and reactions continuing to resurface years later.

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Jaden Newman Viral MMS Leak Row: What Happened After Her Private Videos Surfaced Online?
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Jaden Newman Viral MMS Leak Row: What Happened After Her Private Videos Surfaced Online?
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