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Home > Offbeat News > Jamaat MP’s Private Video Goes Viral: ‘She Is My Second Wife,’ Gazi Nazrul Islam Explains On Facebook

Jamaat MP’s Private Video Goes Viral: ‘She Is My Second Wife,’ Gazi Nazrul Islam Explains On Facebook

A private video involving Bangladesh Jamaat e Islami MP Gazi Nazrul Islam has gone viral on social media. The MP identified the woman as his second wife and alleged that the footage was circulated following an extortion attempt and a family dispute.

Jamaat MP’s Private Video Goes Viral
Jamaat MP’s Private Video Goes Viral

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-09-23 16:51 IST

A video showing what appears to be a private moment involving Gazi Nazrul Islam, Jamaat e Islami MP from Bangladesh’s Satkhira 4 constituency, began circulating on social media on Monday night.

The footage reportedly shows the MP with a woman inside a room. The circumstances surrounding how the video was recorded and circulated have not been independently verified.

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MP Identifies Woman As His Second Wife

Addressing the controversy on Facebook on Tuesday, Gazi Nazrul Islam said the woman in the video was Mariam Begum, whom he identified as his second wife.

The MP stated that he married Mariam on June 17 in a family ceremony at the residence of her father, Md Masum Billah. He also claimed that his first wife, Maksuda Begum, had consented to the marriage.

MP Alleges Hostage Situation And Extortion

According to Gazi Nazrul Islam’s account, he was visiting an office in Dhaka’s Moghbazar area with both his wives on July 13. He said they stayed there for around an hour and 15 minutes.

He alleged that his driver and Mariam’s maternal uncle, Obaidullah, left the room on the pretext of checking the vehicle before returning with several unidentified men. The MP claimed that they were held hostage and Tk 100,000 was extorted from them.

Claims Video Was Circulated Deliberately

Gazi Nazrul Islam further alleged that Obaidullah later recorded and circulated private videos involving him and his wife because of a longstanding family dispute.

He rejected claims that the footage showed an extramarital relationship and described such allegations as false and malicious.

CCTV Claim Yet To Be Verified

Satkhira Jamaat e Islami secretary Azizur Rahman said the video was believed to have originated from CCTV footage recorded at a Dhaka residence. However, this claim has not been independently verified.

The MP has called for legal action against those he alleges were involved in the incident and the circulation of the footage.

Also Read: Rukmini Vasanth MMS Viral Video Case: 3 Arrested Over AI-Generated Objectionable Videos, What Police Found

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Jamaat MP’s Private Video Goes Viral: ‘She Is My Second Wife,’ Gazi Nazrul Islam Explains On Facebook

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Jamaat MP’s Private Video Goes Viral: ‘She Is My Second Wife,’ Gazi Nazrul Islam Explains On Facebook

Jamaat MP’s Private Video Goes Viral: ‘She Is My Second Wife,’ Gazi Nazrul Islam Explains On Facebook

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Jamaat MP’s Private Video Goes Viral: ‘She Is My Second Wife,’ Gazi Nazrul Islam Explains On Facebook

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Jamaat MP’s Private Video Goes Viral: ‘She Is My Second Wife,’ Gazi Nazrul Islam Explains On Facebook
Jamaat MP’s Private Video Goes Viral: ‘She Is My Second Wife,’ Gazi Nazrul Islam Explains On Facebook
Jamaat MP’s Private Video Goes Viral: ‘She Is My Second Wife,’ Gazi Nazrul Islam Explains On Facebook
Jamaat MP’s Private Video Goes Viral: ‘She Is My Second Wife,’ Gazi Nazrul Islam Explains On Facebook
Jamaat MP’s Private Video Goes Viral: ‘She Is My Second Wife,’ Gazi Nazrul Islam Explains On Facebook

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