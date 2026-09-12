LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Janhvi Killekar’s Viral Video Sparks THIS Row: Bigg Boss Marathi Star Reveals Why She Lost Her Cool On Stage

Janhvi Killekar’s Viral Video Sparks THIS Row: Bigg Boss Marathi Star Reveals Why She Lost Her Cool On Stage

A viral video from a Dahi Handi event showed Bigg Boss Marathi fame Janhvi Killekar appearing visibly upset on stage. After the clip sparked questions about her behaviour, the actress explained what happened and why she felt the situation was unprofessional.

Janhvi Killekar
Janhvi Killekar

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-09-12 13:17 IST

A viral video featuring Bigg Boss Marathi fame Janhvi Killekar has sparked a discussion around celebrity culture, after the actress was seen losing her cool during a Dahi Handi event in Maharashtra. While the short clip showed only her angry reaction on stage, Killekar has now explained what happened before the camera started recording.

The incident took place at a Dahi Handi celebration near Nanded City in Pune, where Killekar and reel star Pranali Suryawanshi were among the guests. A video from the event showed Killekar appearing irritated after the host shifted attention towards Suryawanshi.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Did Janhvi Killekar Get Angry On Stage?

According to Killekar’s explanation, there was a period of silence at the event and she had asked the organisers for a microphone so she could interact with the audience.

However, while she was attempting to speak, the anchor suddenly announced Pranali Suryawanshi and asked the crowd about her popular dialogue. Killekar questioned the anchor’s decision, saying she felt the way the situation was handled was unprofessional. She later explained that social media users had only seen the portion where she appeared angry, without knowing what had happened immediately before it.

Janhvi Killekar Vs Reel Star Pranali Suryawanshi? What Happened

The viral clip also triggered a wider conversation about the changing popularity of celebrities. Marathi actor Kiran Mane weighed in on the episode, pointing out that reel stars are increasingly drawing attention at public events.

Mane cited the Nanded City Dahi Handi celebration as an example, saying that the reel star received more attention from the crowd than Killekar, who is known for her television work and Bigg Boss Marathi appearance. He described the incident as an example of how audience choices are changing.

Janhvi Killekar’s Bigg Boss Marathi Journey

Killekar became widely known to television audiences through Bigg Boss Marathi 5, where her outspoken personality frequently made headlines. She has since remained active in Marathi entertainment and on social media.

The latest controversy, however, appears to be less about a personal feud and more about what happened during a live public event. Killekar has maintained that her reaction was directed at the handling of the stage situation, rather than being a confrontation with Suryawanshi herself.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Janhvi Killekar’s Viral Video Sparks THIS Row: Bigg Boss Marathi Star Reveals Why She Lost Her Cool On Stage
Tags: Bigg Boss MarathiJanhvi Killekar

RELATED News

Fatima Jatoi Leaked Video: What’s Behind The Viral Clip Of Pakistani TikTok Star?

Kareena Kapoor MMS Leak: What Was The Truth Behind The Viral Video Controversy?

Poonam Pandey MMS Leak: How The Actress Reacted When Her Viral Video Sparked A Storm

TV Star Kiran Raj’s Viral 4-Second Video Leaves Fans Terrified: Actor Breaks Silence, Reveals What REALLY Happened – WATCH

Kolkata School Viral Video: Students Send Obscene MMS To Teacher; Here’s What Happened Next

LATEST NEWS

IPL vs PSL: Wasim Akram Slams Pakistan Super League, Says It Has Failed to Produce a Batter Like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Bangladesh MP GM Nazrul Islam’s Viral MMS: Who Is The Young Woman In The Leaked CCTV Bedroom Video?

Manjeet Kaur Murder Case: ‘They Tried To Burn Me Alive,’ Last Video Of Punjabi Influencer Surfaces

Maami-Bhanja Love Affair: Woman Ran Away With Her Nephew, Leaving 4 Children, Heartbroken Husband Took Kids To SSP; What Happened Next?

Janhvi Killekar’s Viral Video Sparks THIS Row: Bigg Boss Marathi Star Reveals Why She Lost Her Cool On Stage

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Sanju Samson to Open? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Faces Axe | Check IND vs AFG Predicted Playing XIs

Watch Video: Frances Tiafoe Leaves Arthur Stadium in Tears After Painfully Exit in US Open Semis Against Ben Shelton

KBC 18: ‘Blind Aadmi Ke Saath Kaun Rehta Hai?’ Contestant’s Painful Confession Leaves Wife In Tears, Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional

Prajwal Revanna Case: Intimate Videos Found On Seized Device During Bengaluru Jail Raid

ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on Day 4 of Edgbaston Test? Check Birmingham Weather Update, Chances of Rain in England vs Pakistan Match

Janhvi Killekar’s Viral Video Sparks THIS Row: Bigg Boss Marathi Star Reveals Why She Lost Her Cool On Stage

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Janhvi Killekar’s Viral Video Sparks THIS Row: Bigg Boss Marathi Star Reveals Why She Lost Her Cool On Stage

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Janhvi Killekar’s Viral Video Sparks THIS Row: Bigg Boss Marathi Star Reveals Why She Lost Her Cool On Stage
Janhvi Killekar’s Viral Video Sparks THIS Row: Bigg Boss Marathi Star Reveals Why She Lost Her Cool On Stage
Janhvi Killekar’s Viral Video Sparks THIS Row: Bigg Boss Marathi Star Reveals Why She Lost Her Cool On Stage
Janhvi Killekar’s Viral Video Sparks THIS Row: Bigg Boss Marathi Star Reveals Why She Lost Her Cool On Stage
Janhvi Killekar’s Viral Video Sparks THIS Row: Bigg Boss Marathi Star Reveals Why She Lost Her Cool On Stage

QUICK LINKS