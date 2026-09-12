Janhvi Killekar’s Viral Video Sparks THIS Row: Bigg Boss Marathi Star Reveals Why She Lost Her Cool On Stage

A viral video featuring Bigg Boss Marathi fame Janhvi Killekar has sparked a discussion around celebrity culture, after the actress was seen losing her cool during a Dahi Handi event in Maharashtra. While the short clip showed only her angry reaction on stage, Killekar has now explained what happened before the camera started recording.

The incident took place at a Dahi Handi celebration near Nanded City in Pune, where Killekar and reel star Pranali Suryawanshi were among the guests. A video from the event showed Killekar appearing irritated after the host shifted attention towards Suryawanshi.

Why Did Janhvi Killekar Get Angry On Stage?

According to Killekar’s explanation, there was a period of silence at the event and she had asked the organisers for a microphone so she could interact with the audience.

However, while she was attempting to speak, the anchor suddenly announced Pranali Suryawanshi and asked the crowd about her popular dialogue. Killekar questioned the anchor’s decision, saying she felt the way the situation was handled was unprofessional. She later explained that social media users had only seen the portion where she appeared angry, without knowing what had happened immediately before it.

Janhvi Killekar Vs Reel Star Pranali Suryawanshi? What Happened

The viral clip also triggered a wider conversation about the changing popularity of celebrities. Marathi actor Kiran Mane weighed in on the episode, pointing out that reel stars are increasingly drawing attention at public events.

Mane cited the Nanded City Dahi Handi celebration as an example, saying that the reel star received more attention from the crowd than Killekar, who is known for her television work and Bigg Boss Marathi appearance. He described the incident as an example of how audience choices are changing.

Janhvi Killekar’s Bigg Boss Marathi Journey

Killekar became widely known to television audiences through Bigg Boss Marathi 5, where her outspoken personality frequently made headlines. She has since remained active in Marathi entertainment and on social media.

The latest controversy, however, appears to be less about a personal feud and more about what happened during a live public event. Killekar has maintained that her reaction was directed at the handling of the stage situation, rather than being a confrontation with Suryawanshi herself.