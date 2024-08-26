Janmashtami 2024: How Temples Are Celebrating With Festive Decorations

On the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, devotees flocked to various temples across the country to celebrate Lord Krishna’s birthday with great pomp and show on Monday. The sound of bells, mridangs, and conch shells echoed throughout the Radha Krishna campus.

The entire nation is immersed in the celebration of Lord Krishna’s birth, with temples adorned with colorful lights and flowers for the festive occasion. Devotees gathered in large numbers for Darshan of Lord Krishna at Ahmedabad’s ISKCON Temple.

Similarly, devotees assembled at the ISKCON Temple in East of Kailash for Shri Krishna Janmashtami. At the Shri Lakshmi Narayan Temple, also known as the Birla Temple, the morning aarti was performed to mark the occasion.

In Dwarka, the ISKCON Temple held its morning aarti in celebration of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. In Mumbai, the morning aarti was performed at Chowpatty’s ISKCON Temple. Meanwhile, the curtains were lifted for Darshan as devotees gathered in large numbers at Ahmedabad’s ISKCON Temple.

MUST READ: Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Wishes, Lord Krishna’s images, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with friends

In Madhya Pradesh, the Jugal Kishore Ji Temple was illuminated with colorful lights for Shri Krishna Janmashtami. Additionally, a significant number of people gathered at Manali’s Mall Road for the Krishna Janmashtami celebration event organized by ISKCON.

Regarding security arrangements for Krishna Janmashtami at Mathura’s Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple, Mathura Superintendent (Security) Bajrang Bali Chaurasia reported that more than 2,000 security personnel have been deployed in the region. He noted that drones are being used to ensure safety and security. “More than 2,000 security personnel have been deployed, and the entire region has been divided into three zones. An additional SP has been assigned to each zone. Proper parking arrangements have been made, and Gate No. 3 is designated as the entry point for devotees. UP CM Yogi Adityanath will also be arriving. Teams from ATS, commandos, and fire services are also on duty, and drones are being used for additional security,” said Mathura Superintendent (Security) Bajrang Bali Chaurasia.

Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 26 this year across the country. Devotees traditionally fast and decorate temples and homes with flowers, diyas, and lights. The occasion is particularly grand in Mathura and Vrindavan, where it is believed that Krishna spent his youth and childhood.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: What Is The Story Behind Janmashtami? Know It’s Significance And How Is The Festival Dedicated To Lord Krishna Celebrated