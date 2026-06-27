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Home > Offbeat News > June Strawberry Moon 2026: When, Where And How To Watch The Full Moon In India

June Strawberry Moon 2026: When, Where And How To Watch The Full Moon In India

The June Strawberry Moon 2026 will reach its peak on June 29, with the Full Moon visible in India in the early hours of June 30.

When Can You See The June Strawberry Moon 2026 In India (Image: AI-generated)
When Can You See The June Strawberry Moon 2026 In India (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-06-27 20:43 IST

The June Strawberry Moon 2026 is ready to brighten up the sky, offering viewers yet another opportunity to enjoy one of the most-watched full moons of the year. As Space.com reports, the Full Moon will reach its peak on June 29, 2026, at 7:57 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The June strawberry moon 2026 will be observed in India in the early morning of June 30 depending on the observer’s location. The Moon will be near full even before and after its peak date.

Unlike the title, the june strawberry moon 2026 will not have pink or red coloration. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, this name is associated with Native American communities that used the June Full Moon to signal the start of strawberry gathering period. Through years, this name got integrated into the traditional Full Moon calendar, as well as other cultures had their own names for the June Full Moon related to seasonal crops.

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Why the June strawberry moon 2026 gets its unique name and how you can watch it

The June strawberry moon 2026 will be seen as white or pale gold in color. But when the moon rises closer to the horizon, it could appear orange or pinkish due to the presence of the Earth’s atmosphere, just like how we see the sun red in color during sunrise and sunset. Special equipment will not be required for this observation.

In order to get the maximum experience of the June strawberry moon 2026, choose an area where you have a clear view of the eastern horizon, avoiding any city lights as much as possible. Give yourself some time to adjust to the darkness. Although it helps to use binoculars or a small telescope to see more details on the surface of the Moon, they are not absolutely necessary. In case of urban areas like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, etc., one can observe it from parks, rooftops, beaches, open fields, or backyards.

Why the June strawberry moon 2026 remains a favourite every year

The June strawberry moon 2026 is one of the most photographed Full Moons because it rises during warm summer evenings across the Northern Hemisphere. Amateur astronomers, photographers and nature lovers often capture it rising behind city skylines, mountains, lakes and historic landmarks.

Moreover, in many different cultures, the strawberry moon in June 2026 represents gratitude, plenty and the end of the season. The strawberry moon can be observed by conducting meditation, keeping journals or thinking deeply but all of these spiritual significance is a matter of belief and not supported by science. Post this phenomenon, the next Full Moon will be the Buck Moon in July 29, 2026.

Also Read: 6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan, Tremors Felt Across Delhi-NCR, Jammu And Kashmir    

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June Strawberry Moon 2026: When, Where And How To Watch The Full Moon In India
Tags: home-hero-pos-13india strawberry moon 2026June strawberry moon 2026Strawberry Moon 2026

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June Strawberry Moon 2026: When, Where And How To Watch The Full Moon In India

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June Strawberry Moon 2026: When, Where And How To Watch The Full Moon In India
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