Jupiter's Turbulent Storms Echo Earth's Seas: Unveiling The Cosmic Connection

When we talk about our solar system, Jupiter needs no introduction. The Jovian gas giant is the largest planet in our solar system and even though it may seem like not much is going on in there from afar, the giant boasts of ferocious storms that have been going on for years now.
One of the most prominent features in our neighbor is the great red spot which is big enough to fit three earths inside of it. The first glimpse of the spot was captured by Voyager 1 which flew by Jupiter in 1979, the intensity of the storm can be compared to the worst storms/hurricanes experienced by Earth or even worse.
What is interesting is that the mechanisms involved in the making of these storms are quite similar to the ones that occur on Earth, a new study has revealed. The study will also give impetus to further research on various meteorological phenomena on Earth as well.
The research titled ‘Frontogenesis at Jovian High Latitudes’ has taken into account an analysis of infra-red imaging captured by the Juno spacecraft at the gas giant’s poles. The study was published on 6th June in the journal, Nature Physics.