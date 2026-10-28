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Home > Offbeat News > Justin D’Cruz and Sakshi Shrivas Caught in Viral MMS Controversy. What the Splitsvilla Couple Revealed About the Video

Justin D’Cruz and Sakshi Shrivas Caught in Viral MMS Controversy. What the Splitsvilla Couple Revealed About the Video

Splitsvilla X4 stars Justin D’Cruz and Sakshi Shrivas have addressed viral MMS rumours after a video sparked online speculation. Justin clarified that the clip was taken from one of their regular vlogs.

Splitsvilla X4 stars Justin D’Cruz and his girlfriend Sakshi Shrivas (Photo: Instagram)
Splitsvilla X4 stars Justin D’Cruz and his girlfriend Sakshi Shrivas (Photo: Instagram)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-10-28 00:03 IST

Splitsvilla X4 stars Justin D’Cruz and his girlfriend Sakshi Shrivas have responded to online rumours after a video featuring the couple went viral with claims that it was a leaked MMS. The clip spread across social media, prompting users to search for links to the alleged video. However, Justin and Sakshi have now clarified that the footage was taken from one of their regular vlogs and was being misrepresented online.

Justin D’Cruz Calls Viral MMS Claims Fake

The controversy began when a short clip showing Justin shirtless and talking to Sakshi started circulating on social media. Several posts described it as a leaked MMS, leading to widespread speculation. As the video gained attention, users began asking for links to the alleged footage. The rumours eventually prompted the couple to address the claims through their official Instagram handles.

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Justin dismissed the allegations and explained that the clip had been taken out of context.

Addressing the rumours, he said, “Aajkal mere feed pe mere aur Sakshi ke MMS video leak ho gayi hai aur log link pe link maang rahe hai… Firstly, it is nothing, it is fake. Vo humare koi toh vlog ki clip hai.”

Couple Reveals What the Viral Video Actually Shows

According to Justin, the circulating footage was not a leaked MMS but a segment from one of their vlogs. The clip was allegedly edited and presented in a way that created a misleading impression.

The clarification came after the video attracted attention across social media platforms. The couple sought to put an end to the speculation surrounding the footage. They also urged people not to promote or share misleading claims about the clip.

Justin and Sakshi Urge Fans to Stop Spreading Rumours

The couple’s message focused on correcting the false impression created by the viral posts. They made it clear that there was no leaked MMS and no link to the alleged video.

The incident has also drawn attention to how ordinary social media content can be taken out of context and circulated with sensational claims. Such posts can quickly gain traction when users share them without checking their authenticity. Justin and Sakshi’s clarification aimed to put the rumours to rest and encourage followers to avoid spreading unverified information.

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Justin D’Cruz and Sakshi Shrivas Caught in Viral MMS Controversy. What the Splitsvilla Couple Revealed About the Video
Tags: celebrity newsentertainment newsinstagramMMS RumoursSakshi Shrivassocial media viralSplitsvilla X4viral video

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Justin D’Cruz and Sakshi Shrivas Caught in Viral MMS Controversy. What the Splitsvilla Couple Revealed About the Video

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Justin D’Cruz and Sakshi Shrivas Caught in Viral MMS Controversy. What the Splitsvilla Couple Revealed About the Video

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Justin D’Cruz and Sakshi Shrivas Caught in Viral MMS Controversy. What the Splitsvilla Couple Revealed About the Video
Justin D’Cruz and Sakshi Shrivas Caught in Viral MMS Controversy. What the Splitsvilla Couple Revealed About the Video
Justin D’Cruz and Sakshi Shrivas Caught in Viral MMS Controversy. What the Splitsvilla Couple Revealed About the Video
Justin D’Cruz and Sakshi Shrivas Caught in Viral MMS Controversy. What the Splitsvilla Couple Revealed About the Video
Justin D’Cruz and Sakshi Shrivas Caught in Viral MMS Controversy. What the Splitsvilla Couple Revealed About the Video

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