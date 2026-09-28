Justin D’Cruz-Sakshi Shrivas Viral MMS Row: What Really Happened When Their Video Surfaced Online

A viral video involving Splitsvilla X4 couple Justin D’Cruz and Sakshi Shrivas created a major buzz on social media a few months ago. A short clip featuring the couple was circulated with claims that it was a leaked private MMS.

However, the reality was very different. Justin and Sakshi later addressed the controversy and said the video being circulated was not a leaked private recording. According to their clarification, the clip was taken from one of their own vlogs and was edited and shared out of context. The controversy gained further attention as social media posts began directing users towards alleged links for a so-called “full video”.

‘There Is No MMS’, Justin D’Cruz Says

Justin eventually spoke about the claims and strongly denied them. He said the clip had been taken from their vlog and falsely presented as an MMS.

“Aajkal mere feed pe mere aur Sakshi ke MMS video leak ho gayi hai aur log link pe link maang rahe hai… Firstly, it is nothing; it is fake. Vo humare koi toh vlog ki clip hai,” Justin said.

He also questioned the huge engagement generated by the misleading posts. According to reports, Justin said one of the links had received around 1.5 to 2 lakh shares, while asking viewers to engage with their actual content instead. The couple also shared a blunt message with their followers, “There is no MMS. And there’s no LINK! Stop spreading this stupidity, the clip that is circulating is actually a clip of our vlog.”

Who Are Justin D’Cruz And Sakshi Shrivas?

Justin D’Cruz became known to television audiences after appearing on MTV Splitsvilla X4 in 2022. He is a dancer and choreographer. Sakshi Shrivas also appeared on the show and finished as the first runner-up. Before becoming a full-time creator, she had a background in technology. Hauterrfly reports that she studied engineering and worked as a software engineer, including a stint at Google. The two met during Splitsvilla, and their relationship continued after the show. They later became known for their dance videos, lifestyle content and vlogs.

How The ‘MMS Leak’ Claim Spread Online

The controversy appears to have been driven by the way an ordinary vlog clip was repackaged online. A short portion of the footage was given misleading captions, while users were encouraged to ask for a supposed “full link”. Such posts can quickly attract attention because they combine celebrity names with sensational claims. In this case, Justin and Sakshi’s own clarification directly challenged those claims.

The incident also came amid a wider wave of fake and misleading viral-video controversies involving digital creators. For now, the couple’s position is clear: the circulating clip was from their vlog, and they denied the existence of any leaked MMS.