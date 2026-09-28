LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Justin D’Cruz-Sakshi Shrivas Viral MMS Row: What Really Happened When Their Video Surfaced Online

Justin D’Cruz-Sakshi Shrivas Viral MMS Row: What Really Happened When Their Video Surfaced Online

Justin D’Cruz and Sakshi Shrivas found themselves at the centre of a viral MMS controversy after an edited vlog clip was circulated online with misleading claims. The couple has now revealed the truth.

Splitsvilla X4 stars deny Viral MMS claim, call clip fake (Images: X)
Splitsvilla X4 stars deny Viral MMS claim, call clip fake (Images: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 19:46 IST

A viral video involving Splitsvilla X4 couple Justin D’Cruz and Sakshi Shrivas created a major buzz on social media a few months ago. A short clip featuring the couple was circulated with claims that it was a leaked private MMS.

However, the reality was very different. Justin and Sakshi later addressed the controversy and said the video being circulated was not a leaked private recording. According to their clarification, the clip was taken from one of their own vlogs and was edited and shared out of context. The controversy gained further attention as social media posts began directing users towards alleged links for a so-called “full video”.

You Might Be Interested In

‘There Is No MMS’, Justin D’Cruz Says

Justin eventually spoke about the claims and strongly denied them. He said the clip had been taken from their vlog and falsely presented as an MMS.

“Aajkal mere feed pe mere aur Sakshi ke MMS video leak ho gayi hai aur log link pe link maang rahe hai… Firstly, it is nothing; it is fake. Vo humare koi toh vlog ki clip hai,” Justin said.

He also questioned the huge engagement generated by the misleading posts. According to reports, Justin said one of the links had received around 1.5 to 2 lakh shares, while asking viewers to engage with their actual content instead. The couple also shared a blunt message with their followers, “There is no MMS. And there’s no LINK! Stop spreading this stupidity, the clip that is circulating is actually a clip of our vlog.”

Who Are Justin D’Cruz And Sakshi Shrivas?

Justin D’Cruz became known to television audiences after appearing on MTV Splitsvilla X4 in 2022. He is a dancer and choreographer. Sakshi Shrivas also appeared on the show and finished as the first runner-up. Before becoming a full-time creator, she had a background in technology. Hauterrfly reports that she studied engineering and worked as a software engineer, including a stint at Google. The two met during Splitsvilla, and their relationship continued after the show. They later became known for their dance videos, lifestyle content and vlogs.

How The ‘MMS Leak’ Claim Spread Online

The controversy appears to have been driven by the way an ordinary vlog clip was repackaged online. A short portion of the footage was given misleading captions, while users were encouraged to ask for a supposed “full link”. Such posts can quickly attract attention because they combine celebrity names with sensational claims. In this case, Justin and Sakshi’s own clarification directly challenged those claims.

The incident also came amid a wider wave of fake and misleading viral-video controversies involving digital creators. For now, the couple’s position is clear: the circulating clip was from their vlog, and they denied the existence of any leaked MMS.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Justin D’Cruz-Sakshi Shrivas Viral MMS Row: What Really Happened When Their Video Surfaced Online

RELATED News

Honey Rose Obscene Videos: Why Is The Actress Trending And What’s The Truth?

Chiranjeevi Deepfake MMS Case: Actor Approaches Police Over AI-Generated Obscene Videos

Mona Singh Video Went Viral in 2013, But Police Found a Shocking Twist Behind the Controversial Video: Here’s What Happened

Archita Phukan Viral Video Row: ‘Baby Doll’ MMS Claims Flood Social Media

Sania Mirza MMS: What Was In The 12-Minute Video Of Indian Tennis Star That Leaked In 2006?

LATEST NEWS

Turkiye vs Italy Live Streaming App: How To Watch UEFA Nations League Live On Mobile, TV And Laptop In UK, USA & India?

Who Is Siwet Tomar? Shehzad Poonawalla Isn’t The First To Face His Wrath, From Roadies And Splitsvilla To Rise & Fall 2, His Fights And Controversies Explained

Belgium vs France Live Streaming App: How To Watch UEFA Nations League Live On Mobile, TV And Laptop In UK, USA & India?

YouTuber Sidhu Abhange Beaten By Women Inside Kopri Police Station; What Triggered The Fight?

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Esha Singh, Pincky Balhara After Asian Games 2026 Medal Wins

Eventions’ IPO to Open on September 30, 2026; Company Aims to Raise Rs. 38.12 Crore

India vs Pakistan Hockey: IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Semifinal Date, Time, Preview — LA 2028 Olympic Qualification at Stake

Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Presents Second Edition of ‘Homeopathy for Anemia’ to CM Mohan Yadav

Liquide’s Draws 1,500+ Seasoned Traders to Conclave 5.0 as AI Reshapes India’s Trading Landscape

Blood Cancer in 2026: Why Treatment Decisions Are More Personal Than Ever

Justin D’Cruz-Sakshi Shrivas Viral MMS Row: What Really Happened When Their Video Surfaced Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Justin D’Cruz-Sakshi Shrivas Viral MMS Row: What Really Happened When Their Video Surfaced Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Justin D’Cruz-Sakshi Shrivas Viral MMS Row: What Really Happened When Their Video Surfaced Online
Justin D’Cruz-Sakshi Shrivas Viral MMS Row: What Really Happened When Their Video Surfaced Online
Justin D’Cruz-Sakshi Shrivas Viral MMS Row: What Really Happened When Their Video Surfaced Online
Justin D’Cruz-Sakshi Shrivas Viral MMS Row: What Really Happened When Their Video Surfaced Online
Justin D’Cruz-Sakshi Shrivas Viral MMS Row: What Really Happened When Their Video Surfaced Online

QUICK LINKS