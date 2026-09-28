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Home > Offbeat News > Justin D’Cruz-Sakshi Srinivas MMS Controversy Explained: What Really Happened And What Did The Couple Say?

Justin D’Cruz-Sakshi Srinivas MMS Controversy Explained: What Really Happened And What Did The Couple Say?

Justin D’Cruz and Sakshi Srinivas have reacted to an alleged MMS controversy after a video of the Splitsvilla couple went viral online. Here’s what really happened and what they said.

Justin D’Cruz-Sakshi Srinivas MMS Leak
Justin D’Cruz-Sakshi Srinivas MMS Leak

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 21:27 IST

Justin D’Cruz and Sakshi Srinivas have found themselves at the centre of an alleged MMS controversy after a video featuring the Splitsvilla couple went viral on social media.

The clip was being shared with claims that it was a private or leaked MMS involving the couple. Several social media users also began asking for the supposed link to the video. However, Justin and Sakshi have now addressed the controversy and denied that any such MMS was leaked.

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What Happened To Justin D’Cruz And Sakshi Srinivas?

The controversy began after a short video of Justin and Sakshi started circulating online. The footage showed Justin shirtless while talking to Sakshi. Soon, social media posts began presenting the clip as an alleged private MMS. The claims quickly gained attention, with users searching for links to the supposed video.

However, the couple clarified that the footage was not leaked private content. According to their explanation, the video was actually taken from one of their vlogs and was being circulated with a misleading description. 

What Did Justin D’Cruz Say?

Justin broke his silence after noticing several posts asking people to share the alleged MMS link. He dismissed the claims and explained that the footage being circulated was from their vlog. He also questioned why people were presenting ordinary footage as something scandalous.

The couple subsequently urged people not to believe misleading posts or circulate links claiming to contain a private video. 

Who Are Justin D’Cruz And Sakshi Srinivas?

Justin D’Cruz and Sakshi Srinivas rose to popularity after appearing on MTV Splitsvilla X4. Their relationship on the reality show made them a popular couple among viewers. Their latest controversy has once again brought the couple into the spotlight. However, based on their own clarification, the viral footage should not be treated as an MMS leak.

The incident also highlights how quickly genuine social media content can be taken out of context and repackaged with sensational claims.

ALSO READ: Who Is Siwet Tomar? Shehzad Poonawalla Isn’t The First To Face His Wrath, From Roadies And Splitsvilla To Rise & Fall 2, His Fights And Controversies Explained

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Justin D’Cruz-Sakshi Srinivas MMS Controversy Explained: What Really Happened And What Did The Couple Say?

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Justin D’Cruz-Sakshi Srinivas MMS Controversy Explained: What Really Happened And What Did The Couple Say?

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Justin D’Cruz-Sakshi Srinivas MMS Controversy Explained: What Really Happened And What Did The Couple Say?
Justin D’Cruz-Sakshi Srinivas MMS Controversy Explained: What Really Happened And What Did The Couple Say?
Justin D’Cruz-Sakshi Srinivas MMS Controversy Explained: What Really Happened And What Did The Couple Say?
Justin D’Cruz-Sakshi Srinivas MMS Controversy Explained: What Really Happened And What Did The Couple Say?
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