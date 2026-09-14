LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Jyothi Rai Viral Video Controversy: The Kannada Actress Who Faced Private Video Leak Claims

Jyothi Rai Viral Video Controversy: The Kannada Actress Who Faced Private Video Leak Claims

Kannada actress Jyothi Rai faces controversy after alleged private photos and videos surfaced online. Social media claims triggered privacy concerns, but the authenticity and source remain unverified.

Jyothi Rai Viral Video Controversy. Image Credit: IMDb
Jyothi Rai Viral Video Controversy. Image Credit: IMDb

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 16:17 IST

Kannada television actress Jyothi Rai has now been in the spotlight due to a controversy caused by private pictures and videos which apparently involve the actor being shared on the internet.

How Did The Controversy Start?

Jyothi Rai, who is famous for playing Jagati in the popular Telugu serial, Guppedantha Manasu, enjoys a large following on social media. According to reports, an X user had threatened to share more material featuring the actress on YouTube. The posts featured screenshots of the alleged video.

You Might Be Interested In

This controversy gained momentum quickly, with many social media users tagging Bengaluru Police. However, there has not yet been any official clarification regarding the authenticity of the material being shared.

Privacy Issues Associated With The Claim

This issue of private material being circulated on the internet has also opened up questions regarding issues of privacy and consent. It has been seen in several cases that discussion of online controversies regarding private material can spread very fast on the internet, even if the origin of the material is still unknown.

It is essential to understand the difference between facts and online claims when dealing with an incident of this kind.

Jyothi Rai’s Personal And Professional Life

Jyothi Rai gained immense fame as an actress in the Telugu television series due to her performance in Guppedantha Manasu. Rai has maintained herself in the limelight through her social media presence and work on television.

Additionally, she has gained popularity due to her personal life, in which she was married earlier, having a son from her first marriage. She separated from her first spouse and remarried Telugu film director Sukumar Poorvaj.

As far as the rumours regarding the leaked video footage are concerned, there is still confusion about them since no one has been able to verify them yet.

Also Read: Tanjin Tisha Private Video Rumours Trigger Online Buzz: Truth Behind the Viral Claim

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jyothi Rai Viral Video Controversy: The Kannada Actress Who Faced Private Video Leak Claims

RELATED News

Rida Isfahani MMS Controversy: Who Leaked The Pakistani Actress’ Private Video? Her Shocking Claim Explained

Tanjin Tisha Private Video Rumours Trigger Online Buzz: Truth Behind The Viral Claim

Radhika Apte Viral Video: Which Anurag Kashyap Film Featured The Actress In An Explicit Scene?

Everyone Was Searching For Arohi Mim ‘3 Minutes 24 Seconds’ Video: What Really Happened With ‘3:24’ Mystery?

Buddhist Monk Viral Video: Thai Police Find Scandalous CCTV Footage During Temple Fund Theft Probe

LATEST NEWS

World Avocado Organisation Thanks Hon’ble Prime Minister of India for Spotlighting the Nutritional Benefits and Versatility of Avocados

Delhi Defeat Wasn’t the End? AAP Stuns BJP-Congress With 31 Seats in Baran Civic Poll Result

Patiala House Court Reserves Order on Right-Wing Activist Swatantra Bhardwaj’s Bail Plea

Jyothi Rai Viral Video Controversy: The Kannada Actress Who Faced Private Video Leak Claims

Steve Smith Retirement After India Tour 2027? Australia Legend Breaks Silence on His Test Future

ZIM vs AUS: Check Zimbabwe vs Australia Full Fixtures, Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

India’s Got Latent 2: Samay Raina Pulls Mic Away From Deepak Kalal After Karthika Reveals Breast Cancer – Watch

Tim Southee Sacked From England’s Coaching Staff? Former New Zealand Great Joins Star-Studded Commentary Panel Ahead Of IND vs NZ Series

Shot Down Over Iran With No Food, Water Or Parachute: How A US Air Force Officer Survived 50 Hours

Parul Sevashram Hospital Becomes First in Vadodara and Second in Gujarat for NABH Nursing Excellence

Jyothi Rai Viral Video Controversy: The Kannada Actress Who Faced Private Video Leak Claims

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jyothi Rai Viral Video Controversy: The Kannada Actress Who Faced Private Video Leak Claims

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jyothi Rai Viral Video Controversy: The Kannada Actress Who Faced Private Video Leak Claims
Jyothi Rai Viral Video Controversy: The Kannada Actress Who Faced Private Video Leak Claims
Jyothi Rai Viral Video Controversy: The Kannada Actress Who Faced Private Video Leak Claims
Jyothi Rai Viral Video Controversy: The Kannada Actress Who Faced Private Video Leak Claims
Jyothi Rai Viral Video Controversy: The Kannada Actress Who Faced Private Video Leak Claims

QUICK LINKS