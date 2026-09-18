Kajal Kumari Viral MMS Leak Controversy: What Happened to the 15-Year-Old Bhojpuri Actress in 2025?

In 2025, a controversial video linked to Bhojpuri actress Kajal Kumari created a major buzz on social media. The video was circulated on platforms such as Instagram, Telegram and YouTube. Searches around Kajal Kumari’s alleged MMS also attracted attention at the time. However, the controversy took a different turn when the video was reported to be fake and digitally manipulated.

Reports said the clip showed signs of AI editing and deepfake technology. This raised questions about how easily artificial videos can be made to look real and spread online.

Who Is Kajal Kumari?

Kajal Kumari is a young Bhojpuri performer from Bihar. Born in Vikramganj in 2010, she became known for music videos, short-form content and stage performances.

She had also appeared at events and performances involving popular Bhojpuri stars. Her growing social media presence brought her considerable attention at a young age. The 2025 video controversy, however, suddenly put her name at the centre of an online storm.

Family Alleged ₹30 Lakh Blackmail Demand

The matter became more serious when Kajal’s family claimed they had received threats connected to the circulation of the video. According to reports, the family alleged that someone demanded ₹30 lakh to remove the video.

They described the incident as a “well-planned conspiracy” and spoke about the pressure faced by the teenager.

The family said, “We’ve endured a lot, beyond limits. You can’t understand how suffocating this 15-year-old girl is living.”

Kajal also reportedly denied that the video was genuine. In a statement shared online, she said, “This video is fake and edited. Someone is trying to tarnish my reputation. The truth will soon be revealed.”

The AI Deepfake Angle

The controversy became an example of the growing threat posed by AI-generated and manipulated content. Reports at the time pointed to inconsistencies in the video’s pixels, lighting and background. These details were cited as signs that the footage had been digitally altered.

The incident also highlighted the risks of sharing unverified material online. Since the controversy involved a minor, users were urged not to circulate or search for the alleged video. The 2025 incident remains an example of how a manipulated clip can quickly trigger a major social media controversy.