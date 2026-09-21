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Home > Offbeat News > Kajal Kumari Viral MMS: Who Is Bhojpuri Performer At The Centre Of The Leaked Video Controversy?

Kajal Kumari Viral MMS: Who Is Bhojpuri Performer At The Centre Of The Leaked Video Controversy?

Kajal Kumari viral MMS controversy involved an alleged private video, family denial, authenticity doubts, and claims of digital editing and online harassment.

Kajal Kumari faces controversy over alleged viral private video (Image: X)
Kajal Kumari faces controversy over alleged viral private video (Image: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-09-21 15:08 IST

Kajal Kumari viral MMS: A video, which contained a private video of young Bhojpuri actress Kajal Kumari, became very popular on social media channels and through messaging services, sparking off a controversy surrounding the authenticity of her identity. The video became a topic of hot debate, but soon doubts were raised about the credibility of the video. The case of the Kajal Kumari viral MMS scandal has become a common reference point when discussing the issue of fake content on the internet.

Born in Vikramganj, Bihar, Kajal Kumari is an emerging artist in the field of Bhojpuri entertainment. She has participated in various forms of entertainment such as music videos, stage performances and cultural events. She gained popularity with her high-energy dancing and eventually became a rising star in the world of Bhojpuri entertainment.

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Kajal Kumari viral MMS raised questions over authenticity

The video got viral on social media and messages apps, with rumors that the video involved Kajal. However, there were also questions raised over the veracity of the video since people questioned some discrepancies in the face and low resolution of the footage, and thus the idea of manipulating the video with digital tools was raised.

The allegations of the Kajal Kumari viral MMS controversy also received a reply from Kajal’s family members who dismissed the accusations and said that the video was not authentic at all, and that the video was allegedly used as an attempt to threaten the artist.

Family allegations to Kajal Kumari viral MMS controversy

Kajal Kumari herself denied any involvement in the video. In addition to the denial, Kajal’s family also accused the makers of threatening and blackmailing in relation to the Kajal Kumari viral MMS controversy.

Why Kajal Kumari viral MMS is still relevant

Even though the controversy occurred long time ago, the Kajal Kumari viral MMS case continues being a relevant one whenever discussing deepfakes, harassment and the usage of AI for wrong purposes.

Also Read: 38-Year-Old Married Man Befriended Minor On Her Way To School, Gave Her Money, Then Showed ‘Obscene’ Videos   

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Kajal Kumari Viral MMS: Who Is Bhojpuri Performer At The Centre Of The Leaked Video Controversy?
Tags: home-hero-pos-11viral mmsviral newsviral video

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Kajal Kumari Viral MMS: Who Is Bhojpuri Performer At The Centre Of The Leaked Video Controversy?

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Kajal Kumari Viral MMS: Who Is Bhojpuri Performer At The Centre Of The Leaked Video Controversy?

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Kajal Kumari Viral MMS: Who Is Bhojpuri Performer At The Centre Of The Leaked Video Controversy?
Kajal Kumari Viral MMS: Who Is Bhojpuri Performer At The Centre Of The Leaked Video Controversy?
Kajal Kumari Viral MMS: Who Is Bhojpuri Performer At The Centre Of The Leaked Video Controversy?
Kajal Kumari Viral MMS: Who Is Bhojpuri Performer At The Centre Of The Leaked Video Controversy?
Kajal Kumari Viral MMS: Who Is Bhojpuri Performer At The Centre Of The Leaked Video Controversy?

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