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Home > Offbeat News > Kajal Raghwani Viral MMS Video: What Was The Controversial Clip That Once Put The Bhojpuri Actress In The Spotlight?

Kajal Raghwani Viral MMS Video: What Was The Controversial Clip That Once Put The Bhojpuri Actress In The Spotlight?

A purported intimate video once circulated online with claims that it featured Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani. But questions over the woman’s identity, the lack of clear confirmation and the actress’ reported denial made the episode another cautionary tale about viral celebrity videos.

Kajal Raghwani Viral MMS Video
Kajal Raghwani Viral MMS Video

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-09-08 09:12 IST

Kajal Raghwani, one of the recognised faces of Bhojpuri cinema, was pulled into an online controversy after a purported intimate video began circulating on social media. Posts accompanying the clip claimed that the woman seen in it was Raghwani. However, reports at the time did not establish that claim as fact. Times Now Hindi noted that the identity of the woman in the footage could not be confirmed, while Raghwani was subjected to online trolling as the video circulated. 

The episode subsequently became part of a larger wave of alleged “MMS” controversies involving Bhojpuri performers. Importantly, there was no verified evidence establishing that the circulating footage was actually Raghwani.

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Did Kajal Raghwani confirm that the video was hers?

No verified source establishes the authenticity of the alleged clip. Later coverage has specifically described the purported 2025 claims surrounding a Kajal Raghwani MMS as unverified, with no credible confirmation that the video actually featured the actress.  Some retrospective reports have also stated that Raghwani denied being the woman in the video.

That distinction is important because the speed at which such videos spread online can make an allegation appear established long before anyone verifies its origin.

Why did Kajal Raghwani’s name become linked to the controversy?

Raghwani was already a major name in Bhojpuri entertainment, particularly through her work with Khesari Lal Yadav. Her popularity meant that a sensational claim involving her quickly attracted attention across social media. The controversy also emerged amid a broader pattern of alleged private-video scandals involving Bhojpuri celebrities. In 2022, for instance, reports around an alleged video involving Akshara Singh explicitly noted that even the identity of the woman in that footage had not been confirmed.

What does the controversy tell us about viral videos?

The Kajal Raghwani episode is less a story about a confirmed “MMS leak” and more about how quickly an unverified claim can become a headline on social media. For readers searching for the Kajal Raghwani viral video today, the key fact remains the same: there is no reliable evidence proving that the alleged footage was of the actress. Calling it a confirmed MMS would therefore be misleading.

The controversy also underlines why viral does not necessarily mean authentic, particularly when a celebrity’s name is attached to sensitive or intimate footage.

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Kajal Raghwani Viral MMS Video: What Was The Controversial Clip That Once Put The Bhojpuri Actress In The Spotlight?
Tags: Bhojpuri CinemaKajal Raghwani

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Kajal Raghwani Viral MMS Video: What Was The Controversial Clip That Once Put The Bhojpuri Actress In The Spotlight?
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Kajal Raghwani Viral MMS Video: What Was The Controversial Clip That Once Put The Bhojpuri Actress In The Spotlight?
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