Kalyani Priyadarshan-Dulquer Salmaan 14-Second  Video Goes Viral: THIS One Moment Sparks Buzz, Gets 12M+ Views, Actress Breaks Silence – WATCH

Kalyani Priyadarshan and Dulquer Salmaan recently found themselves at the centre of social-media chatter after a short video featuring the two actors and Dulquer’s wife, Amal Sufiya, began circulating online. The clip itself shows the trio at a public event. However, one particular interaction was given a completely different interpretation after a social-media reel suggested that Amal had asked Kalyani to move away from Dulquer, with the caption implying, “Side please, that’s my man.”

The reel went viral, reportedly crossing 12 million views, turning an otherwise casual public interaction into a talking point online.

Did Amal Sufiya really ask Kalyani to move away?

The viral interpretation quickly led to comments about Dulquer and Kalyani’s equation, particularly because the two actors have previously shared the screen in the 2020 Malayalam film Varane Avashyamund. Dulquer also produced the film. However, the viral caption should not be treated as a factual account of what Amal said or meant. The original clip does not establish that she actually told Kalyani, “That’s my man.”

Kalyani herself addressed the reel and pushed back against the way the interaction had been presented online. Her response made it clear that social media had added its own narrative to a simple moment.

Kalyani Priyadarshan reacts to the viral reel

After the clip gathered millions of views, Kalyani responded to the viral post on Instagram. The actress pointed out the dramatic interpretation being given to the interaction and appeared to question why a harmless moment was being turned into something more.

The original Instagram reel itself now carries the context of Kalyani’s response, while Dulquer also reacted to the viral content.

Watch the viral video

Kalyani and Dulquer have worked together before

Kalyani and Dulquer are not strangers professionally. The two starred together in Varane Avashyamund, alongside Suresh Gopi, Shobana and Urvashi. The film was directed by Anoop Sathyan and marked one of Kalyani’s early Malayalam releases. Kalyani, daughter of filmmaker Priyadarshan and actress Lissy, has since established herself as one of the prominent names in Malayalam cinema. She also starred in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, which was produced by Dulquer Salmaan.

The viral video, therefore, appears to be less about any real confrontation and more about how a few seconds of an ordinary interaction can acquire an entirely different meaning once social media adds its own caption and context.