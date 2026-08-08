Kamika Ekadashi 2026: August 8 or 9? Check Correct Date, Parana Time and Puja Rituals

Confusion is common this time of year, and Kamika Ekadashi 2026 is no different — should the fast be kept on August 8 or August 9? The answer lies in the tithi timing. It begins at 1:59 PM on August 8 and lasts until 11:05 AM the following day. Since the correct fasting date is always the one where the tithi is present at sunrise, that makes August 9 the day to observe the vrat.

Why the Timing Works in Devotees’ Favour This Year?

This year brings a comfortable window for devotees, since Hari Vasara, the restricted early portion of Dwadashi during which the fast cannot be broken, ends on the evening of August 9 itself, well ahead of the next sunrise. As a result, the Parana, or fast-breaking, falls on Monday, August 10, between 5:47 AM and 8:01 AM, giving devotees a wide, unhurried morning to conclude their vrat. Devotees are advised to check local Panchang timings, since exact durations can shift slightly depending on location.

Significance Of The Day

Kamika Ekadashi arrives during the Krishna Paksha of Shravan, a month already considered auspicious, making this fast doubly significant for Vishnu devotees. Its importance finds mention in the Padma Purana, where Krishna explains its merits to Yudhishthira, and many believe that a fast kept with genuine faith can absolve devotees of their sins while drawing Vishnu’s blessings.

Puja Vidhi And Rituals

Devotees generally start their day during Brahma Muhurta bathing, dressing in yellow or fresh clothes, and taking a vow to keep the fast. After cleaning the home temple, Vishnu is worshipped with an abhishek using Gangajal and Panchamrit, along with yellow flowers, Tulsi leaves, incense, a lamp and fruit offerings. The rituals continue with the chanting of Vishnu mantras, recitation of the Vishnu Sahasranama, and the reading of the Kamika Ekadashi Vrat Katha. As this fast coincides with Sawan, many devotees also worship Lord Shiva that day, considering it an especially blessed combination.

Fasting Rules To Keep in Mind

Foods like rice, wheat, lentils, onion and garlic, along with other tamasic items, are best avoided on this day, and devotees are also encouraged to stay away from anger, gossip and negative thinking. Depending on individual capacity, the fast may be kept as Nirjala, Phalahar or water-only, but it must be broken strictly within the designated Parana Muhurat.