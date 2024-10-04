Home
Friday, October 4, 2024
we-woman

Kanpur Couple’s Fake ‘Age-Reversing’ Scheme Defrauds Elderly of Crores

A couple claiming to possess the secret to eternal youth tricked elderly individuals into investing in their scheme only to due them of crores

Kanpur Couple’s Fake ‘Age-Reversing’ Scheme Defrauds Elderly of Crores

The allure of regaining youth has led many to pursue miraculous solutions, but for dozens of elderly residents in Kanpur, the dream turned into a nightmare. A couple claiming to possess the secret to eternal youth tricked these vulnerable individuals into investing in their dubious scheme, resulting in financial losses amounting to crores of rupees.

The Scheme and Its Architects

Rajeev Dubey and his wife, Rashmi, the alleged masterminds behind this fraudulent operation, reportedly garnered around ₹35 crore through their dubious activities. Operating from a therapy center located in Kanpur’s Kidwai Nagar, the couple marketed “oxygen therapy” sessions, supposedly utilizing an “Israel-made time machine” to restore youthfulness. Each session was priced at an astounding ₹90,000, a fee that many elderly clients were willing to pay in hopes of reversing the effects of aging, as reported by the Times of India.

Misleading Claims and Aggressive Marketing

In a calculated move to maximize profits, the couple also offered discounts to clients who referred others to their services, effectively creating a referral scheme that exploited the desperation of their clientele. According to police reports, Dubey and Rashmi misled their clients into believing that the advanced pollution levels in Kanpur were responsible for their accelerated aging, further enhancing the urgency for their supposed “elixir.”

Victims Come Forward

Among the victims, Renu Singh emerged as the primary complainant, alleging that she was defrauded of ₹10.75 lakh. Her story highlights the vulnerability of elderly individuals who, in their quest for rejuvenation, fell prey to the couple’s manipulative tactics. Reports indicate that many others have come forward, echoing similar experiences of being duped by the couple’s false promises.

Legal Action Initiated

In response to the complaints, the local police have initiated a case against Rajeev and Rashmi Dubey under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to cheating. The investigation into the couple’s activities is underway, as authorities seek to apprehend the alleged fraudsters, who are suspected to have fled the country after their scheme was uncovered.

