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Home > Offbeat News > Kanwal Aftab Leaked MMS: What Happened To Pakistani TikTok Star After Private Video Went Viral?

Kanwal Aftab Leaked MMS: What Happened To Pakistani TikTok Star After Private Video Went Viral?

Kanwal Aftab has faced online controversy over an alleged private video, renewing concerns around influencer privacy and digital harassment.

Kanwal Aftab remains active online amid alleged private video controversy. (Images: X)
Kanwal Aftab remains active online amid alleged private video controversy. (Images: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Fri 2026-09-11 10:01 IST

One more Pakistani name has come into the fold of the controversy saga involving private video leaks, online harassment and abuse. Kanwal Aftab, one of the biggest stars of social media in Pakistan, has found herself entangled in controversy following the allegation of an embarrassing video being leaked from her private life in 2024. Whether the said video is genuine or not has not been established as yet, but it certainly has set alarm bells ringing about issues of digital privacy and harassment.

This controversy, therefore, brings under the spotlight the dangers that Pakistani influencers are exposed to with respect to their personal and online life. Kanwal Aftab is 28 years old and is considered one of the most recognised faces in social media circles in Pakistan.

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Kanwal Aftab has built a huge following through family and lifestyle content

Kanwal Aftab has over four million followers on Instagram and consistently posts video clips and pictures from her daily life, which includes spending time with her husband Zulqarnain Sikandar and their daughter Aizal. The bulk of her posts are related to family and fashion.

That public image has made the alleged video particularly jarring for her followers. However, there is still no confirmation that the video circulating online is genuine. The controversy has instead raised questions about how quickly unverified private material can spread and how difficult it can be for public figures to regain control once such content enters social media.

Kanwal Aftab controversy echoes Mathira, Imsha Rehman and Minahil Malik cases

Kanwal Aftab is not the first Pakistani influencer to face such a situation. A private video involving TV host and influencer Mathira Mohammad also circulated online, although the clips could not be verified. Mathira rejected the claims and said her name was being misused, with edited photoshoots, fake pictures and lies being circulated.

TikTok influencer Imsha Rehman faced another similar episode after an intimate video allegedly involving her went viral. She was accused by some people of leaking the material herself for attention and eventually deactivated her social media accounts amid the backlash.

Kanwal Aftab remains active on Instagram despite online controversy

Minahil Malik also faced a similar controversy after a video allegedly showing her with her boyfriend circulated online. She called the video fake, left social media and approached the Federal Investigation Agency with a complaint.

The cases have highlighted how quickly online harassment can escalate for public figures in Pakistan. They also underline the fragile nature of privacy on social media, where allegations and unverified material can spread widely before their authenticity is established.

Kanwal Aftab continues posting family content after alleged leak

Kanwal Aftab has continued to be active on Instagram despite the controversy and is estimated to have about five million followers. She has been posting pictures of herself with her family in addition to videos on Instagram.

Also Read: CCTV Captures Young Couple in Intimate Act Inside Namo Bharat Train, Footage Resurfaces Online    

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Kanwal Aftab Leaked MMS: What Happened To Pakistani TikTok Star After Private Video Went Viral?
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Kanwal Aftab Leaked MMS: What Happened To Pakistani TikTok Star After Private Video Went Viral?
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