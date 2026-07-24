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Home > Offbeat News > Kanwar Yatra History: When It Started and Who Was The First Kanwariya

Kanwar Yatra History: When It Started and Who Was The First Kanwariya

Kanwar Yatra History. Image Credit: AFP
Kanwar Yatra History. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-07-24 16:05 IST

Every year, when the monsoon season hits the holy month of Shravan starts, during which devotees of Lord Shiva worship the God for a whole month. During this month, saffron-clad devotees fill the highways of North India, carrying decorated poles laden with Ganga water on their shoulders. This yatra is known as the Kanwar Yatra which is one of the most visible mass pilgrimages of Hindus. But pin down exactly when it began or who carried the first kanwar, and the answer depends on whether you’re asking a historian or a storyteller.

Talking About The Mythological Roots

In Hindu tradition, multiple people compete for the title of the first Kanwariya. 

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One version traces the practice to Ravana, the Lanka king and devout Shiva worshipper, who is said to have fetched Ganga water to soothe Shiva after he swallowed the poison during the churning of the cosmic ocean. 

Another account credits Lord Parashuram, an avatar of Vishnu and lifelong Shiva devotee, who reportedly carried Gangajal from Garhmukteshwar to consecrate the Pura Mahadev temple near present-day Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, performing this ritual weekly through Shravan. 

A third story points to Shravan Kumar, celebrated for his devotion to his blind parents, who carried them to Haridwar in slung baskets on a pole to bathe in the Ganga as an act many consider the earliest template for the kanwar itself. 

A fourth tradition even credits Lord Rama, who is said to have brought water from Sultanganj to offer at the Baidyanath shrine in present-day Jharkhand.

None of these can be dated with certainty, since they belong to the Treta Yuga in Hindu cosmology, an era that predates conventional historical record-keeping entirely.

What History Actually Shows?

Step away from mythology, though, and the documented history of the Kanwar Yatra looks quite different, and much younger. Researchers who’ve studied pilgrimage practices along the Gangetic plains, including scholars linked to the University of Allahabad, have only been able to trace concrete references back to around the 1700s, when devotees were recorded walking barefoot with river water from Sultanganj to the Vaidyanath shrine in Deoghar. By the nineteenth century, British travellers were writing about processions of kanwar-carrying pilgrims across the north, evidence that the tradition had already taken firm root, even if it hadn’t yet grown into the scale we see now.

A Tradition That Kept Growing

For much of its early history, the yatra remained a smaller, quieter affair, largely undertaken by ascetics, sages and older devotees. It’s only in recent decades that it has swelled into the massive, youth-driven movement seen today, with tens of millions participating annually.


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Kanwar Yatra History: When It Started and Who Was The First Kanwariya

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Kanwar Yatra History: When It Started and Who Was The First Kanwariya
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