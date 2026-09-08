Karavali MMS Incident: What Happened In The Viral Video Controversy?

The Karavali MMS incident became one of Karnataka’s widely discussed intimate video controversies after a woman, identified here as Soumya, complained that her former partner had allegedly shared private videos and photographs of them online.

How The Controversy Began?

According to the account provided, Soumya was pursuing her post graduation when she met Ashwath Goankar, a businessman from Dharwad. The two entered into a relationship and later recorded private moments together.

Their relationship eventually deteriorated. Soumya reportedly decided to end the relationship and changed her phone number to distance herself from Goankar. She later alleged that private videos and photographs were uploaded online after the relationship ended.

Cybercrime Complaint And Arrest

The incident eventually reached the cybercrime authorities. Goankar was taken into custody by Cyber Crime Police and produced before a court. He was booked under provisions of the Information Technology Act, including Sections 66 and 67, according to the material provided.

The case highlighted the serious consequences that can follow when private material is allegedly shared without consent.

Career Setback For The Victim

The controversy reportedly affected Soumya beyond the original complaint. She later applied for an inspector position with the Intelligence Bureau and was initially selected.

However, a subsequent background verification reportedly brought the earlier case to the department’s attention. Her appointment was subsequently cancelled, with officials citing concerns about her conduct.

Soumya challenged the decision in court, arguing that she was being made to suffer because of actions allegedly committed against her.

A Larger Problem With Private Videos

The Karavali incident also became part of a broader history of intimate video controversies reported in Karnataka. Several cases over the years have involved private recordings being circulated without the consent of the people shown in them.

These events show just how fast information that is meant to be private becomes available for everybody once it goes on the internet. It also poses many questions regarding privacy, investigations of cybercrimes and what effects internet content has on the victim.

It is an important reminder that the people who have been subjected to this kind of crime will experience consequences from it even years later.

Also Read: The Mystery of The 17-Minute Viral Video: Who Started It?