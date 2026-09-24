Kareena Kapoor Viral Video: Actress Loses Her Cool At Paparazzi, Says ‘Heels Pehna Hai’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is once again making headlines for a candid interaction with the paparazzi. The actor was at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Daayra in Mumbai when she appeared frustrated with repeated instructions from photographers asking her to move from one side to another.

A video from the event shows Kareena posing with the film’s team when photographers continue asking her to change positions to get different angles. After being asked to move several times, the actor pointed towards her footwear and said, “Kabhi idhar, kabhi udhar, heels pehna hai.”

Why Did Kareena Kapoor Get Irritated With Paparazzi?

The viral exchange appears to have been triggered by repeated requests for Kareena to change her position during the photo opportunity. Reports from the event said she was also unhappy with the overall lack of coordination at the venue.

While the actor initially continued posing, she eventually expressed her frustration over being asked to move repeatedly while wearing heels. The brief interaction was captured on camera and quickly circulated across social media.

The video prompted mixed reactions online. Some users defended Kareena’s response, while others compared her candid interaction with the paparazzi to veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, who has also been known for her outspoken reactions to photographers.

Kareena Kapoor’s Look At Daayra Trailer Launch

Kareena attended the event alongside director Meghna Gulzar and co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran. She wore an olive-green tailored pantsuit with matching pointed-toe heels for the trailer launch. Her vintage-inspired look also became a talking point among fans and fashion watchers.

The trailer launch took place on August 31, ahead of the film’s theatrical release. Daayra is directed by Meghna Gulzar and stars Kareena and Prithviraj in the lead roles. The film follows two police officers whose paths intersect as they deal with questions surrounding truth, accountability and justice.

Kareena Kapoor’s Daayra Release Date And Role

In Daayra, Kareena plays DCP Ajooni Kohli, an IPS officer, while Prithviraj plays DCP Raman Kumar. The film also features actors including Jitendra Joshi and Kanwaljit Singh.

Daayra was released in theatres on September 18, 2026, making the viral paparazzi moment part of the promotional phase leading up to its release.