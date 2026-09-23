Karishma Sharma-Sakshi Pradhan Viral ‘Leaked MMS Video’ Resurfaces Online, Leaving Internet Curious About The Story

Karishma Sharma and Sakshi Pradhan were once in the headlines, years after their appearance in Ragini MMS Returns. An old clip from the ALTBalaji web series has resurfaced on social media and sparked fresh discussion among viewers. The scene, which originally appeared in the series, features the two actors in a viral intimate same-sex sequence. It quickly became one of the more talked-about moments from the show.

The clip began circulating again on Instagram, bringing renewed attention to the actors and the web series. The resurfacing also shows how scenes from older OTT projects can suddenly return to the spotlight through social media.

The Scene Created A Buzz When The Series Released

Ragini MMS Returns was known for its horror, drama and mature themes. The show also featured several bold sequences, which attracted considerable attention when it was released. Karishma Sharma and Sakshi Pradhan’s scene became particularly noticeable because of its same-sex theme. At the time, such content was still relatively uncommon in mainstream Indian digital entertainment.

The sequence showed the two characters sharing an intimate moment. The scene was presented as part of the show’s storyline rather than as a standalone sequence. Its bold treatment also led to mixed reactions from viewers. Some discussed the scene as an example of OTT platforms pushing boundaries, while others criticised its explicit presentation.

Karishma Sharma Explained Why They Did The Scene

Karishma Sharma later spoke about the sequence and said both actors were comfortable with what the story required. Speaking about the scene, Karishma told an entertainment portal, “I think we handled it beautifully. Sakshi also had no issues doing it, ditto for me. It was required for the story and we both deep-dived into it.”

Her comments offered a glimpse into how the actors approached the controversial sequence. For Karishma, the scene was also part of a larger shift in her career. She had already attracted attention through modelling, television appearances and bold photoshoots before taking on more mature roles.

Who Is Karishma Sharma?

Karishma Sharma became a familiar face among television and digital audiences through shows and reality-based appearances. She later appeared in projects that gave her opportunities to play glamorous and unconventional characters. Her association with the Ragini MMS franchise further increased her visibility. Her role in Ragini MMS Returns became one of the more discussed parts of her early digital career.

Why Is The Old Clip Trending Again?

The latest buzz is less about a new release and more about the internet’s ability to revive older entertainment moments. Clips from older web series often resurface on Instagram, YouTube and other platforms. Once they gain traction, they can introduce an old scene to an entirely new audience.

That appears to be the case with the Karishma Sharma and Sakshi Pradhan scene. What was once discussed when Ragini MMS Returns premiered is now receiving renewed attention because of its circulation on social media.