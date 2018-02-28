Recently, it was reported that a jeweller’s house in Bengaluru was looted by seven robbers who fled the crime scene with a 25 kg locker. Now, if you guys are thinking that it was the jeweller who blamed his Karma for getting robbed? After fleeing the area with the locker they robbers tried to open it, anticipating lakhs of cash and expensive jewellery inside the locker. Coming as shame to all their hard work, the robbers found just a single note of Rs 100 inside it.

There are several robbery incidences which get reported almost every next hour. However, the percentage of these robbery cases being solved, with the accused being put behind the bars are somewhat rare. Whenever something bad happens to someone, people have a common notion where they blame their karma. Recently, it was reported that a jeweller’s house in Bengaluru was looted by seven robbers who fled the crime scene with a 25 kg locker. Now, if you guys are thinking that it was the jeweller who blamed his Karma for getting robbed? Think again!

In a bid to make fortunes, the accused had hatched a plan to loot the jeweller’s house when the owner along with his family had gone out of town to attend a function. After fleeing the area with the locker they robbers tried to open it, anticipating lakhs of cash and expensive jewellery inside the locker. Coming as shame to all their hard work, the robbers found just a single note of Rs 100 inside it. The incident took place on February 20. After the robbery at jewellers was reported, JC Nagar police took the cognizance of the complaint and launch a search operation to nab the accused.

ALSO READ: Boy pees on elevator buttons, gets stuck

While being interrogated by the police, the accused stated that they robbed the house after they found that the owners were not at their home. All the accused robbers were working as security guards at apartments and offices in the city. During the searches conducted at robber’s house, the investigating police found gold and other items worth Rs 7 lakh from their possession. It was also found that the house made of the victim was also involved in the robbery.

ALSO READ: On-air Pakistani anchors wash dirty linen in public; watch the juicy spat here

ALSO READ: INX media money laundering case: Karti Chidambaram taken into custody by CBI at Chennai Airport

For all the latest Offbeat News, download NewsX App