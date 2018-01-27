A new trend that is going viral online is helping people in China to take a perfect revenge from people who have judged them for their looks. The challenge is trending with the name 'Karma is a bitch'. The challenge is going crazy in China, but we reckon it will make its way to other parts of the world in no time. The challenge is going crazy in China, but we reckon it will make its way to other parts of the world in no time.

The challenge guides you to the way of getting an exact revenge from your ex or the people who used to judge you for your looks

Justin Timberlake couldn’t be more accurate with his lyrics for the song which goes like this, ” What goes around, comes all the way back around. And yes, we agree with the fact too. People do face rejections for their looks or sometimes, get bullied for the same. Some of us fight back while some of us are not that great with arguments as we believe in Karma. And if you don’t have any idea about that too, then go to the first line of this paragraph. Coming back to Karma, a new trend named ‘Karma is a bitch” is currently taking over the Chinese social network Weibo. The whole concept of the challenge lies in getting better than getting bitter.

The challenge guides you to the way of getting an exact revenge from your ex or the people who used to judge you for your looks. To be a part of the challenge, all you need to have is a scarf and your smartphone with the front-facing camera. To blow people’s mind, you must need some makeup and some other accessories of your choice to glow you up. Basically, you can have everything that makes you look better than your ordinary looks. The entire premise of the challenge lies in making you feel good about the way you want yourself to be.

Firstly, without using any makeup or accessory stare directly into the camera. Then, hold the scarf in front of your face with Kreayshawn’s “Gucci Gucci” song playing in the background. The moment you are ready to fling the scarf behind you, utter those four magical Veronica Lodge’s words from Season 2, episode six of Riverdale: “Oh well. Karma’s a bitch.” And here you are, looking completely different. Surprise, haters! The challenge is going crazy in China, but we reckon it will make its way to other parts of the world in no time.

To better understand the challenge, here we have a video that can guide you well!