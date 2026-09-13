LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Karmita Kaur Intimate Video Resurfaces: Who Is Behind The Alleged Fake Footage?

Karmita Kaur Intimate Video Resurfaces: Who Is Behind The Alleged Fake Footage?

The authenticity of the footage and the identity of the woman shown in it remain unverified.

Karmita Kaur Intimate Video Resurfaces: Who Is Behind The Alleged Fake Footage?

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-09-13 15:06 IST

Punjabi social media influencer Karmita Kaur has found herself at the centre of a fresh online controversy after an alleged private video began circulating across social media platforms. The footage was reportedly shared on platforms including Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and X, and was also said to have appeared on adult websites. Kaur, however, did not confirm that she was the woman seen in the footage, leaving its authenticity unclear.

Controversy involving a ‘kissing’ video

This is not the first time Kaur’s name has been linked to a viral video controversy. She had previously been at the centre of a row following the circulation of a purported ‘kissing’ video on social media. Her name was also linked to another alleged private video, which she had reportedly dismissed as fake.

You Might Be Interested In

Karmita Kaur’s account reportedly compromised

Amid the circulation of the clips, Kaur took to Instagram to inform her followers that her social media account had been compromised. Her statement came as the alleged footage continued to spread online, triggering speculation among social media users. The influencer reportedly later shared a message thanking people who helped her regain access to the account. Her response focused on the reported account breach rather than confirming the identity of the woman in the circulating footage.

What is known about the latest video?

The authenticity of the latest footage remains unverified. Kaur neither confirmed nor denied that she was the person shown in the video, and there is no established evidence in the material provided to independently verify the claim. The incident once again highlights the risks faced by social media personalities from account hacking, impersonation, manipulated content and the rapid spread of unverified material. Users are also being urged not to share or redistribute alleged private footage, particularly when its authenticity and the identity of people shown in it have not been established.
Also Read: Jyothi Rai Leaked Video Controversy: Who Threatened To Release Her Private Clips And What Happened Next?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Karmita Kaur Intimate Video Resurfaces: Who Is Behind The Alleged Fake Footage?
Tags: Karmita KaurKarmita Kaur controversyKarmita Kaur fake videoKarmita Kaur InstagramKarmita Kaur intimate videoKarmita Kaur videoKarmita Kaur viral videoPunjabi influencerPunjabi influencer viral video

RELATED News

Couple’s Intimate Moments On Train Leave Passengers Stunned, Video Goes Viral

AMU Viral MMS Video: Gang Lured Students Via Dating Apps, Record Obscene Videos To Demand Money

Shruthi Narayanan Casting Couch Video: Real, Fake Or Deepfake? Here’s What We Know

Nobody Expected What Police Found At A Mobile Shop, 150 Obscene Clips Exposed A Shocking Amravati MMS Scandal In 2011

Akshara Singh MMS Video: Bhojpuri Star Denies Viral Clip, Calls It An Attempt To Defame Her

LATEST NEWS

USA vs France Basketball Prediction: Who Will Win FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 Final? Check Lineups, Timing & Live Streaming

Rangers vs Celtic Scottish League Cup Match Preview, Live Streaming: Who Will Clinch Old-Firm Derby? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More

Karmita Kaur Intimate Video Resurfaces: Who Is Behind The Alleged Fake Footage?

Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton Prediction: Who Will Win US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Final?

Bigg Boss 20: Kanika’s ‘Spirit’ Seemed To Take Over Aamrapali And Mahhi Vij! Even Salman Khan Was Left Stunned — What Exactly Happened?

Mahira Khan Announces Pregnancy At 41, Flaunts Baby Bump At TIFF — First Child With Salim Karim

US Open 2026: How Rafael Nadal’s Advice Helped Ben Shelton Reach Maiden Grand Slam Final

IND vs SL, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport at Dubai International Stadium? Check Dubai Weather Update, Chances of Rain in India vs Sri Lanka Match

What Is Bab-el-Mandeb? Why This Red Sea Chokepoint Matters To India

Madrid GP 2026 Prediction: Where to Watch Today’s F1 Race in India? Check Live Streaming Details, Grid Position And More

Karmita Kaur Intimate Video Resurfaces: Who Is Behind The Alleged Fake Footage?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Karmita Kaur Intimate Video Resurfaces: Who Is Behind The Alleged Fake Footage?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Karmita Kaur Intimate Video Resurfaces: Who Is Behind The Alleged Fake Footage?
Karmita Kaur Intimate Video Resurfaces: Who Is Behind The Alleged Fake Footage?
Karmita Kaur Intimate Video Resurfaces: Who Is Behind The Alleged Fake Footage?
Karmita Kaur Intimate Video Resurfaces: Who Is Behind The Alleged Fake Footage?
Karmita Kaur Intimate Video Resurfaces: Who Is Behind The Alleged Fake Footage?

QUICK LINKS