Karmita Kaur Intimate Video Resurfaces: Who Is Behind The Alleged Fake Footage?

Punjabi social media influencer Karmita Kaur has found herself at the centre of a fresh online controversy after an alleged private video began circulating across social media platforms. The footage was reportedly shared on platforms including Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and X, and was also said to have appeared on adult websites. Kaur, however, did not confirm that she was the woman seen in the footage, leaving its authenticity unclear.

Controversy involving a ‘kissing’ video

This is not the first time Kaur’s name has been linked to a viral video controversy. She had previously been at the centre of a row following the circulation of a purported ‘kissing’ video on social media. Her name was also linked to another alleged private video, which she had reportedly dismissed as fake.

Karmita Kaur’s account reportedly compromised

Amid the circulation of the clips, Kaur took to Instagram to inform her followers that her social media account had been compromised. Her statement came as the alleged footage continued to spread online, triggering speculation among social media users. The influencer reportedly later shared a message thanking people who helped her regain access to the account. Her response focused on the reported account breach rather than confirming the identity of the woman in the circulating footage.

What is known about the latest video?

The authenticity of the latest footage remains unverified. Kaur neither confirmed nor denied that she was the person shown in the video, and there is no established evidence in the material provided to independently verify the claim. The incident once again highlights the risks faced by social media personalities from account hacking, impersonation, manipulated content and the rapid spread of unverified material. Users are also being urged not to share or redistribute alleged private footage, particularly when its authenticity and the identity of people shown in it have not been established.

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