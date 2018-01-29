In a bizarre incident being reported, the bride eloped a day before getting married. After some strong persuasion, bride’s cousin agreed to marry the groom. However, the cousin was left alone to suffer after the groom ran away on the wedding day on the pretext of going to the parlour. No case has been registered with police yet. The groom was identified as Guresh of Channakal village of Malur town.

We all have watched several sad Bollywood movies where an actor runs away right before his/her marriage leaving their partner stranded in middle of nowhere. However, in a bizarre incident being reported from Karnataka, the bride and the groom fled separately right ahead of their marriage that was scheduled to be held on Sunday, January 28. The groom was identified as Guresh of Channakal village of Malur town. The groom works in Bengaluru while the bride, S Sowmya was a resident of Nalla Halli in Bangarpet taluk district in the state.

Just a few hours before the marriage was scheduled to take place, the bride Sowmya, eloped from her house as she was not interested in marriage with Guresh, who is also physically challenged. After searching for Sowmya for several hours, the bride’s family convinced her cousin, Venkatarathnamma, to marry Guresh as they didn’t want the wedding rituals to be stalled. Initially, after expressing their disagreement over the marriage, the parents of the cousin gave their nod for the marriage. Without wasting much time, the family of the two got them engaged on Saturday night and scheduled a wedding for Sunday.

According to a report by New Indian Express, on the wedding day, the groom left the house to visit a parlour before his marriage but did not return back. After waiting for hours the family called-off the wedding. Later, the family of the groom found out that Guresh had run away from the marriage. Even though you might have got some laughs out of this piece but the cousin, who was about to get married, was left to suffer alone for no fault of hers.

As we are moving forward in time, one must be given freedom and time to choose their life partner along with the age a person wants to get married. There have been several reports were children get married following the parental pressure and end up in a divorce or something much worse.