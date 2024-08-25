Karnataka HC Stays Investigation Into US Man Accused of Cruelty Over French Fries

In a shocking & bizarre incident, the Karnataka High Court has temporarily suspended the Bengaluru police probe into a woman’s allegations of cruelty against her US-based husband, who accused her husband of not allowing her to eat French fries, leading to the issuance of a lookout circular (LOC) that impeded his ability to return to the United States for work. Reports TOI.

Issuing details order on Thursday, Justice M. Nagaprasanna approved the husband’s request to return to the US, putting the LOC on hold until the next hearing on September 21.

Further, husband was allowed to leave the country after submitting an affidavit assuring his availability for future investigations.

What Were The Charges?

Recently, a woman lodged a complaint against her husband, under section 498A and 504 of the IPC and the Dowry Prohibition Act, claiming that her husband restricted her diet following childbirth due to concerns about weight gain.

During the hearing, husband defended himself by stating, that he handled all household chores while his wife spent considerable time watching TV and making phone calls.

Later, pronouncing its judgement, Justice Nagaprasanna observed that the complaint lacked evidence of cruelty as defined by Section 498A of the IPC and suggested that continuing the investigation would be an abuse of the legal process.

In addition, the judge further directed the police to notify the Bureau of Immigration about the travel arrangements and ensure the husband faced no travel restrictions.