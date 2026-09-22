Karnataka Viral MMS Case: Fake Journalists Allegedly Planted Hidden Cameras In Woman’s Home, Demanded Rs 50 Lakh

A disturbing case has emerged from Belagavi, Karnataka, where three YouTubers have been arrested for allegedly recording the private moments of a woman government officer using hidden cameras inside her home. Police said the accused allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakh after threatening to circulate the recordings online.

The arrested men have been identified as Sameer Nisar Ahmed Sheikh, 32, Abdul Nazeer Ahmed Makanadar, 51, and Mohammed Dilawar Balekundri, 43. All three are residents of Gokak taluk.

Hidden Cameras Allegedly Installed Inside Bulb Holders

According to police, the accused allegedly gained access to the woman’s house with the help of her domestic worker while she was away. Investigators said hidden cameras were reportedly placed inside bulb holders, allowing the suspects to capture footage from inside the house.

The accused allegedly monitored the property from outside and later used the recordings to threaten the woman.

Rs 50 Lakh Ransom Demand

Police said the suspects allegedly threatened to make the private recordings public and circulate them on social media unless the woman paid Rs 50 lakh.

Following the alleged threats, the woman approached Malmaruti police station. A special team led by Inspector BR Gaddekar subsequently arrested the three accused on Wednesday evening under the supervision of ACP Santosh Satyanaik.

Cameras, Phones And Memory Cards Seized

During the investigation, police reportedly recovered a car, six hidden camera holders, three mobile phones, eight memory cards, pen drives and memory card readers from the accused.

A case has been registered under Sections 308(2), 77 and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 66(E), 67 and 67(A) of the Information Technology Act.

Police Suspect A Larger Racket

Belagavi City Police Commissioner Bhushan Borase said investigators suspect that more people could be involved. The recovered mobile phones are being analysed, and further action will depend on the findings.

Police have also urged people to remain cautious about home security and hidden cameras, particularly in places such as hotels and other private spaces.

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