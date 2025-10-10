LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines hardik pandya Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines hardik pandya Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines hardik pandya Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines hardik pandya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines hardik pandya Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines hardik pandya Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines hardik pandya Afghanistan news How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines hardik pandya
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time: When Will Moon Rise Today in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, UP? Shubh Mahurat and More

Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time: When Will Moon Rise Today in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, UP? Shubh Mahurat and More

Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time: Karwa Chauth 2025 will be observed on October 10, 2025, marking a day of love, devotion, and celebration for married women across India. On this auspicious day, married women observe a long-day fast for the long life and well-being of their husbands. Here’s everything you need to know about the Karwa Chauth 2025 date, puja muharat, moonrise time, fasting schedule, and rituals.

Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, UP. (Representative Image: Google Gemini)
Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, UP. (Representative Image: Google Gemini)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 10, 2025 16:53:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time: When Will Moon Rise Today in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, UP? Shubh Mahurat and More

Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time: Karwa Chauth 2025 will be observed on October 10, 2025, marking a day of love, devotion, and celebration for married women across India. On this auspicious day, married women observe a long-day fast for the long life and well-being of their husbands. Here’s everything you need to know about the Karwa Chauth 2025 date, puja muharat, moonrise time, fasting schedule, and rituals. 

When is Karwa Chauth 2025? 

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Karwa Chauth 2025 is observed on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. This year, Karwa Chauth 2025 is celebrated on October 10, 2025. Take a look at Karwa Chauth 2025 Puja Muhurat: 

Karwa Chauth 2025 Puja Muhurat begins at 5:57 PM 

Karwa Chauth 2025 Puja Muhurat ends at 7:11 pm

Chaturthi Tithi Begins – 10:54 PM on October 9

Chaturthi Tithi Ends – 7:38 PM on October 10.

Karwa Chauth 2025: Puja Timings in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, UP 

Karwa Chauth 2025 Puja muhurat (timing) and Shubh muhurat are considered highly important so that women perform all the rituals at the most auspicious hour. 

City

Fasting Start Time

Fasting End Time (Moonrise)

Puja Muhurat

New Delhi

6:19 AM

8:13 PM

5:57 PM – 7:11 PM

Noida

6:19 AM

8:13 PM

5:57 PM – 7:11 PM

Gurugram

6:19 AM

8:13 PM

5:57 PM – 7:11 PM

Faridabad 

6:19 AM

8:13 PM

5:57 PM – 7:11 PM

UP

6:19 AM

8:13 PM

5:57 PM – 7:11 PM

Karwa Chauth 2025: Moonrise Timing in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, UP

After a day of fasting without food or water, women eagerly wait for the moon to rise to break their fast after performing all the rituals. 

City

Moonrise Time

New Delhi

8:13 PM

Gurugram

8:25 PM

Faridabad 

8:24 PM

UP

8:13 PM

Noida

8:13 PM
First published on: Oct 10, 2025 4:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: karwa chauthKarwa Chauth 2025Karwa Chauth 2025 moonrise timeKarwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time faridabadKarwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time gurugramKarwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time in new delhiKarwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time noidaKarwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time upKarwa Chauth Moon TimeKarwa Chauth Moonrise TimeKarwa Chauth puja timingskarwa chauth shubh muhurat

RELATED News

Karwa Chauth 2025 Moon Timing in Mumbai: Check City-Wise Moon Rise Timings, Puja Timings in Pune, Patna, Lucknow Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru& More
Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time in Punjab: When Will Moon Rise Today in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Mohali, Chandigarh? Shubh Mahurat and More
Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time in Rajasthan: When Will Moon Rise Today in Jaipur, Udaipur, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Pushkar, Ajmer? Shubh Mahurat and More
Karwa Chauth 2025: 50+ Heartfelt Quotes, Wishes & Messages to Celebrate Love and Togetherness
Watch: ‘Go Back To India’, ‘Why Are You In Ireland’, Indian Woman Faces Shocking Racism In Ireland

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize Loss Sparks Meme Fest On Internet
Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time: When Will Moon Rise Today in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, UP? Shubh Mahurat and More
Boggle and Pictionary TV games coming to Netflix
Sidharth Malhotra And Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari Hits OTT, Watch The Romantic Comedy Now For Just Rs 349
Pakistan Launches Airstrike In Kabul: Is Islamabad In Big Tension After Taliban FM Amir Khan Muttaqi’s India Visit?
Green Crackers Ban In Delhi-NCR Matter: SC Reserves Order, Hints At Allowing Use With Time Restrictions
Nobel Peace Prize 2025: How Much Money Will María Corina Machado Get As The Winner?
Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Surges 300 Points, Nifty Nears 25,300 On October 10
Mirai OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Teja Sajja And Manchu Manoj’s Fantasy Adventure Film Unfold
Sabalenka extends Wuhan streak, books semi-final with Pegula
Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time: When Will Moon Rise Today in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, UP? Shubh Mahurat and More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time: When Will Moon Rise Today in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, UP? Shubh Mahurat and More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time: When Will Moon Rise Today in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, UP? Shubh Mahurat and More
Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time: When Will Moon Rise Today in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, UP? Shubh Mahurat and More
Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time: When Will Moon Rise Today in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, UP? Shubh Mahurat and More
Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time: When Will Moon Rise Today in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, UP? Shubh Mahurat and More

QUICK LINKS