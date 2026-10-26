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Home > Offbeat News > Karwa Chauth 2026: Moon Hidden By Clouds Or Rain? What Women Should Do Before Breaking Their Fast

Karwa Chauth 2026: Moon Hidden By Clouds Or Rain? What Women Should Do Before Breaking Their Fast

Karwa Chauth 2026 falls on October 29. If clouds or rain hide the moon, women can follow traditional rituals and consult family elders or priests before breaking their fast.

Moon Hidden By Clouds Or Rain? What Women Should Do Before Breaking Their Fast
Moon Hidden By Clouds Or Rain? What Women Should Do Before Breaking Their Fast

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-10-26 19:45 IST

A fast that ends only when the moon appears, a weather forecast that may not cooperate and the traditional answers for a cloudy night

The Night Everything Depends on One Sighting

For several million married women in India, Karva Chauth is the period of no eating and drinking that is supposed to end with one event. A woman is required to wait on a terrace or balcony until the moon appears, offer water to it and break the fast after that. But what happens if the moon doesn’t appear because the sky is cloudy? Every year the problem arises in households even before dusk comes and this year the question appears once again.

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When Is Karva Chauth This Year?

Karva Chauth 2026 will be observed on Thursday, October 29, according to Drik Panchang timings for New Delhi. It will fall on Kartik Krishna Chaturthi. Chaturthi tithi will begin at 1.06 am on October 29 and end at 10.09 pm on the same day.

In New Delhi, the fast will start at 6.31 am. The evening puja muhurat will be held between 5.38 pm and 6.56 pm, which is a period of 1 hour and 17 minutes. The moon is expected to rise in the capital by 8.17 pm. Some sources refer to October 28, thus it is important to find out an exact date of this occasion.

Why Moonrise Is Not the Same Everywhere

The moonrise time of 8.17 pm applies to New Delhi only. Moonrise varies from city to city, and for places outside Delhi the gap can be 15 to 45 minutes. Eastern cities generally see the moon earlier and western cities later. Women outside Delhi should look up the time for their own city in advance and not rely on a figure shared on social media.

Why Cloud Cover Is on Everyone’s Mind

Weather has been making the headlines. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning regarding Cyclone Arnab, which is likely to make a landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28 morning. Heavy rainfall has been forecast over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 27 and 28, and heavy showers have also been expected in parts of these states on October 29. Odisha is also under alert, and Tamil Nadu has been experiencing rains from the active northeast monsoon. Karva Chauth is celebrated predominantly in north India; hence, the weather condition on the night of October 29 will be decided by the local forecasts. Yet, irrespective of the cloudy weather, one and the same question arises.

Traditional Ways of Dealing With the Non-Visibility of the Moon

Traditionally, the fast-breaking occurs only after sighting the moon. Over time, people have come up with many ways of dealing with this situation. Here are some of them practiced in different regions by families and priests:
Invoke the moon. Some families draw or place a figure of the moon, chant a prayer such as “Om Chaturth Chandraya Namah,” offer arghya and then end the fast.
Worship the moon on Lord Shiva’s head. Another suggestion is to pray to the crescent moon shown on a Shiva idol, ask forgiveness for not seeing the moon itself and break the fast.
Pray to Goddess Lakshmi. After breaking the fast, many women offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi.

Some sources also say that women who are ill, pregnant or elderly need not wait for the moon at all.

A Story That Carries a Warning

The legend of Karwa Chauth explains why women are careful on this point. In the well-known tale, a devoted sister refuses to eat until she sees the moon, and her brothers, worried about her hunger, create a false glow with fire and tell her the moon has risen. She breaks her fast, and misfortune follows. The story is a reminder to rely on the correct moonrise time and not on a bright light on the horizon, a rooftop lamp or the word of a well-meaning relative.

Taking Care of Yourself

Fasting through the day while waiting out the weather can be draining. Health writers advise breaking the fast gently, starting with water and a small sweet or fruit before moving to a simple meal. Anyone who feels faint or unwell should break the fast and rest. Because customs and the finer points differ between families and communities, the sensible course is to consult an elder or the family priest before the day.

What the Sky Will Decide

Much will become clear only on the evening of the 29th. Will the sky over your city stay open at moonrise, or will clouds sit in front of the moon? If they do, will households follow the official moonrise time, a prayer to the moon’s direction or another family custom? For women who have waited since before dawn, the answer will arrive at about 8.17 pm in Delhi and a little earlier or later in other cities. Whether the moon shows itself or not, the day ends the same way, with prayers, water and the first bite of the evening.

Also Read: Cars to Run Without Petrol? Govt Approves E100 Fuel for 100% Ethanol-Powered Vehicles

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Karwa Chauth 2026: Moon Hidden By Clouds Or Rain? What Women Should Do Before Breaking Their Fast

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Karwa Chauth 2026: Moon Hidden By Clouds Or Rain? What Women Should Do Before Breaking Their Fast

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Karwa Chauth 2026: Moon Hidden By Clouds Or Rain? What Women Should Do Before Breaking Their Fast
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