Karwa Chauth 2026: Moonrise Amid Clouds, Will Chand Be Visible Amid Cyclone Arnab and Rain? What to Do If You Can’t See the Moon?

The festival of Karva Chauth will fall on Thursday, October 29, 2026, where the married Hindu ladies will keep a whole day fast along with offering their prayers for longevity, health, and well-being of their husbands. The fast is normally broken after the evening prayers and seeing the moon and then making offerings of water called arghya. However, if the sky appears to be cloudy, rains, haze, or buildings block the vision of the moon, then the devotees have some other options available to them as well.

Why Karwa Chauth moon sighting matters and what devotees can do

Moon sighting is an important part of the evening rituals. Devotees traditionally look at the Moon through a sieve, offer water and then break their fast. When clouds prevent a clear view, some people turn to symbolic forms of Moon worship or offer prayers in the direction where the Moon is expected to rise.

There is no single alternative that applies to every household. Devotees who follow specific family customs may consult their priest or a local Panchang to understand how to proceed if the Moon remains hidden.

Karwa Chauth remedy: worship Lord Shiva’s crescent Moon

In Hindu tradition, Lord Shiva is often depicted with a crescent Moon on his forehead. Some devotional practices suggest worshipping an idol or picture of Lord Shiva when the actual Moon cannot be seen.

Devotees may offer prayers to Shiva, focus on the crescent Moon shown on his forehead and seek blessings. Those following this practice may also pray for forgiveness if bad weather prevents the expected Moon sighting.

The Rituals of Karva Chauth: Use Rice to create the symbolic representation of the Moon

One of the rituals recommended is to create a symbolic representation of the Moon. It is done by placing a piece of cloth on the wooden platform or chowki and placing rice on it to make the symbol of the moon. Then, they can worship as they do normally.

Another ritual that can be performed is that the symbol of the moon can be made by placing a silver coin in a plate of rice.

Karwa Chauth 2026: check local Moonrise time before offering arghya

When clouds cover the sky, devotees can check the Moonrise time for their city in a reliable Panchang. They may face the direction in which the Moon is expected to rise, offer prayers and follow their family’s customary guidance on arghya.

Moon rise timings depend on the place, so any timing given for Delhi or Mumbai should not be followed blindly in any other place. As per the Panchang timing for the same, the expected Moon rise in Mumbai on October 29, 2026, will be at around 8:56 pm. Timing may vary a little from one source to another.

Karwa Chauth when Moon cannot be seen: Can you pray through a video call?

If there is no visibility of the Moon in any particular location, one could consider using a live video call in which someone from another location sees the Moon clearly. This is more of a suggestion than any religious tradition. Whether a remote sighting will help complete the fast is left to the discretion of each person’s belief system.

In case it is too overcast, one could keep on praying and find ways to complete the observance. Lighting a diya and praying form an integral part of various devotions. Some of the ways mentioned here take the form of a witness to your prayers in the shape of Agni.

Karwa Chauth 2026: adhere to family traditions if Moon is obscured by clouds

This year, Karwa Chauth will take place on October 29. The Moonrise time varies depending upon the location from which you observe the fast. The best way for devotees is to follow the local timings of the Moon rise and observe their family traditions.

If clouds, mist or any structures obstruct the vision of the devotees, they can consider observing symbolic Moon worship and praying to Lord Shiva and other devotions according to their family traditions. Since not all traditions accept such substitutes, consulting the family priest will prove to be helpful.

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