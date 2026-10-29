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Home > Offbeat News > Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time Today: When Will The Moon Appear In Your City? Check Full List

Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time Today: When Will The Moon Appear In Your City? Check Full List

Karwa Chauth 2026 falls on October 29, with moonrise timings varying across Indian cities. Check the expected moonrise time in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Patna and other cities.

Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time Today
Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time Today

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-10-29 12:27 IST

Millions of married women across India are fasting without food or water today, and the fast ends only when the moon is seen. Here is when it is expected to rise in major cities.

A Day Of Waiting, Ending With The Moon

The day began before sunrise. Today, Thursday, October 29, married women across the country started Karwa Chauth with sargi, the pre dawn meal, and then began a fast without food or water, a vow for the long life, good health and happy married life of their husbands.

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By late afternoon, the waiting turns to one thing: the moon. The fast is broken only after the moon is seen and offered water, so the time of moonrise becomes the most important detail of the day.

What Is Karwa Chauth And Who Observes It?

Karwa Chauth is a festival for married women, and it falls this year on October 29. After sargi, women stay without food and water for the entire day. In the evening, they worship Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha and Karwa Mata.

After the worship, they wait for the moon. When it appears, they offer it water, called arghya, and pray for their husbands’ long lives. The fast is then broken by drinking water from the husband’s hand. In many places, women first look at the moon through a sieve, and then at their husband’s face.

Moonrise Time In Major Cities

Astrologer Pandit Manish Sharma of Ujjain has shared the expected times, which differ from city to city. These are approximate.

City Expected moonrise (pm)
Delhi 8:17 to 8:21
Ghaziabad About 8:16
Gurugram About 8:22
Faridabad About 8:20
Mumbai About 9:00
Kanpur About 8:05
Lucknow About 8:06
Prayagraj About 8:00
Agra About 8:15
Patna 7:48 to 7:50
Amritsar About 8:24
Chandigarh About 8:18
Bhopal About 8:33
Indore 8:30 to 8:35
Ujjain About 8:32

Why The Time Differs

The moon does not rise at the same moment everywhere. Cities in the east, such as Patna, see it earlier than those in the west, such as Mumbai. The actual time of seeing the moon can also change because of weather, clouds and the local landscape, so a little delay is possible even after the listed time.

What To Keep In Mind

Women who are fasting are advised to check the time for their own city, and to keep a margin for clouds. The times above are estimates from an astrologer and not an official figure, and different calendars may give slightly different minutes.

What Comes Next

As evening falls, rooftops and balconies across north and central India will fill with women waiting for the first glimpse of the moon. The earliest sightings are expected in Patna, a little before 8 pm, and the last among these cities in Mumbai, around 9 pm. Once the moon is seen and the water is offered, the day long fast will end. Families will then sit down to a late meal, and for many, the festival will close with the exchange of gifts.

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Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time Today: When Will The Moon Appear In Your City? Check Full List

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Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time Today: When Will The Moon Appear In Your City? Check Full List
Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time Today: When Will The Moon Appear In Your City? Check Full List
Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time Today: When Will The Moon Appear In Your City? Check Full List
Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time Today: When Will The Moon Appear In Your City? Check Full List
Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time Today: When Will The Moon Appear In Your City? Check Full List

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