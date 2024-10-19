Karwa Chauth To Attract 22,000 Crore Economic Boost

This year's spending is expected to surpass last year's Rs 15,000 crore mark, reflecting a surge in enthusiasm and consumer activity.

Deeply rooted in Indian culture and spirituality, the festival of Karva Chauth has grown into a significant economic event, with an estimated Rs 22,000 crore worth of business anticipated in markets nationwide.

The traditional festival will be celebrated across India on Sunday, marking a day of fasting and prayer for the well-being and longevity of spouses.

This year’s spending is expected to surpass last year’s Rs 15,000 crore mark, reflecting a surge in enthusiasm and consumer activity.

According to Member of Parliament Praveen Khandelwal, the festivities echo Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Vocal for Local” campaign, encouraging the use of domestically produced goods.

Over the past week, markets across the country have witnessed a lively atmosphere, with bustling crowds shopping for clothing, jewelry, cosmetics, gift items, and puja essentials in preparation for the occasion.

Delhi, one of the central hubs for the festivities, is expected to contribute significantly to this economic boom, with sales projected to reach approximately Rs 4,000 crore.

The shopping spree spans a variety of items associated with Karva Chauth, including jewelry, traditional clothing, makeup products, sarees, and religious items like Karva pots, sieves, lamps, wicks, and prayer books.

In addition, red glass bangles, anklets, toe rings, lockets, and intricately designed Karva thalis are among the popular items being purchased. This year, silver Karvas have also been introduced to the market, and they are expected to be in high demand.

Henna (mehendi) application, considered auspicious for the festival, has also seen a surge in popularity, with markets, temples, and public places filled with women lining up to get their hands decorated.

In Delhi, Connaught Place’s Hanuman Temple has become a prominent spot where thousands gather for mehendi, while beauty parlors and private mehendi sessions are booked solid. Henna artists find a valuable opportunity to earn a livelihood during this period.

Karva Chauth not only boosts retail activity but also sets the stage for the upcoming wedding season, with many shoppers placing orders for gold jewelry.

The wedding season, commencing in November, traditionally sees a rise in bookings for bridal jewelry, and the festival serves as an early catalyst for these purchases.

Also Read: (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)