Thursday, December 12, 2024
Kashmir Blanketed in Fresh Snow: A Winter Wonderland

The weather is expected to turn cold and dry, with advisories for travelers to remain cautious. Despite the challenges, the snowfall has transformed the region into a stunning winter landscape, attracting both residents and tourists.

Kashmir Blanketed in Fresh Snow: A Winter Wonderland

Kashmir has been coated in its first significant snowfall of the season, transforming the region into a breathtaking winter landscape. Key areas, including Tangmarg, Bandipora, Sonamarg, Gulmarg, and parts of south Kashmir, have all been affected by the heavy snow. While this marks the beginning of the winter season, the snowfall has brought both beauty and challenges to the region.

The heavy snow has led to the closure of major roads, including the Mughal Road, due to slippery conditions. Local authorities, especially in Baramulla, have been working diligently to clear snow from roads and ensure they remain open for traffic. However, icy conditions persist, and travelers are urged to exercise caution while navigating the region.

In the coming days, the weather is expected to turn cold and dry, with freezing temperatures setting in. Travel advisories have been issued to warn visitors and locals about the risk of icy roads and potentially hazardous conditions. Those planning to travel through the region should prepare for the changing weather and stay informed about road conditions.

 

Despite the challenges posed by the snow, the fresh blanket of snow has enchanted both residents and tourists alike. Kashmir’s picturesque winter scenery has become a major draw for visitors, with many heading to popular destinations like Gulmarg for snow sports and sightseeing.

JAMMU AND KASHMIR SNOWFALL

